New Caledonia scoops 2024 Pacific Invasive Species Battler of the Year Award

15 August 2024, Rarotonga, Cook Islands - Mr. Patrick Barrière, Coordinator of the Threats Unit at the New Caledonian Biodiversity Agency (ANCB), has been honoured as the 2024 Pacific Invasive Species Battler of the Year.

This accolade was presented during a special awards night and farewell function for participants of the sixth Pacific Invasive Learning Network (PILN) meeting, hosted by the Government of Cook Islands.

The Battler of the Year Award commenced in 2017 and recognises Pacific invasive species field-based practitioners who work at the grassroots level and have achieved outstanding outcomes for biodiversity in respective Pacific islands, countries and territories.

In his introduction the SPREP Invasive Species Adviser, Mr. David Moverley, acknowledged that the presentation of the annual award is his highlight of the year. “When we can celebrate the success of one of our regional battlers it reflects not only what the individual has achieved for their nation but also what we have achieved as a region. As we have seen during this week previous award winners are now supporting younger battlers which is not only building their capability and capacity but also significantly contributing to the sustainability of invasive species management in the region.”

Mr. Barrière, a biologist whose expertise initially focused on micromammals in tropical Africa, has been actively working in New Caledonia on the management of invasive hoofed mammals. His work includes analysing postmortem biological data and collaborating with communities, government agencies, development partners, and regional agencies like the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP), through the PRISMSS programme on invasive species management activities. He has also contributed to and published several technical research papers on invasive species management.

For the past 5 years, Mr. Barrière has played a pivotal role in the PROTEGE invasive species component in New Caledonia. He and his team have led countless community consultations which have resulted in successful pig trapping and deer hunting campaigns. These achievements result in a healthier environment and therefore enhanced resilience for communities in New Caledonia.

While accepting the award from Mr. Halatoa Fua, Director of the Cook Islands National Environment Service (NES), Mr. Barrière expressed his gratitude and emotions, stating, “It is with great honour that I accept the Battler of the Year Award for New Caledonia, but I would like to share it with my team and all the other Pacific Battlers whose passion and dedicated efforts towards managing invasive species also need to be recognised.”

He also acknowledged SPREP, PRISMSS, the PILN community, donors, NES, and the Cook Islands Government for their support and recognition.

“My appreciation goes out to my team at the ANCB, whose efforts on the ground have helped New Caledonia to better manage invasive species.”

“While I am thankful that our efforts towards better managing invasive species are being recognised, we need to step up our collective efforts and be more inclusive in the way we implement our activities so that our actions are more effective and sustainable.”

The award recipient added that “The PILN meeting provided regional participants a valuable platform where knowledge and learning exchange that would be beneficial for the Pacific’s continued battle against invasive species were discussed.”

“GEDSI and Traditional Knowledge considerations are important for the effective implementation of invasive species management programmes and activities in the region as we need to be more inclusive in our approach.”

In New Caledonia, invasive species such as deer pose a severe ecological threat to local biodiversity. The Rusa deer, along with other introduced herbivores and fire, has contributed to the loss of dry forest, which now occupies only 1% of its original area. This invasive species consumes over 130 endemic, native, or introduced plants and significantly impacts carbon sequestration, jeopardising the climate change adaptation capacities of local biodiversity.

To address this challenge, ANCB, through SPREP’s PROTEGE funding, commissioned a feasibility study using thermal sensor drones to better identify and regulate deer populations. This project combines drone technology and sensors with artificial intelligence algorithms to allow rapid and comprehensive assessments of various species, improving the countries’ ability to monitor and control invasive mammals.

Through the PROTEGE project, Pacific territories are supported in implementing resilience activities that consider local resources and new technologies. As climate change facilitates the spread and establishment of invasive species worldwide, it is essential to incorporate biosecurity, early detection, and rapid response into both national and regional policies to tackle climate change issues.

The PILN connects Pacific professionals and practitioners to share knowledge, expertise, tools, and ideas that are vital to managing invasive species effectively. PILN enables multi-disciplinary country teams to work together on strategies with critical input from other national teams and experts from throughout the region, resulting in a common vision and a plan for effective conservation action.

National PILN Teams bring together national agencies responsible for invasive species management, including those responsible for agriculture, natural resource management, international trade and border control, as well as environment and conservation.

The PILN meeting is made possible with funding support from the Global Environment Facility funded GEF 6 Regional Invasives Project, the European Union funded PROTEGE project, the New Zealand Government funded Managing Invasive Species for Climate Change Adaptation in the Pacific (MISCCAP) project, and supported by SPREP through the PRISMSS programme.

PILN acknowledge all invasive species battlers in the Pacific for taking on the fight to effectively control invasives and members look forward to continuing this collective effort through knowledge and experience sharing learning opportunities.

