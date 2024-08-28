Governor Abbott Announces Over $140,000 Career Training Grant To Huntington ISD

TEXAS, August 28 - August 28, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced a Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grant totaling more than $140,000 has been awarded to Huntington Independent School District in partnership with Angelina College by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). This grant will support career and technical education (CTE) training programs by helping schools purchase and install equipment to train students as welders.

"Equipping young Texans with the tools they need to succeed in high-demand industries is crucial for Texas to remain the economic envy of the nation," said Governor Abbott. "This grant will provide hardworking students in East Texas with valuable career and technical skills so they can thrive in our booming economy. I thank the Texas Workforce Commission for their ongoing work to help students prosper and build a brighter economic future for our state."

“This grant will provide new welders with access to cutting-edge equipment that will help them prepare for their future careers,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “JET grants like the one awarded today are an important tool to equip the future workforce of Texas for success.”

Earlier today, TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III presented the award at a ceremony attended by state and local officials and staff at Huntington High School.

Through funding provided by the Texas Legislature each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs to develop career and technical education programs for public community, state and technical colleges, school districts, and open-enrollment charter schools. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.

