Elite DNA Marks National Men’s Health Month by Highlighting Male Anxiety Management

FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- For National Men’s Health Month , Elite DNA Behavioral Health is bringing attention to a critical, yet often overlooked aspect of men’s health: anxiety management. Since its inception in 1994, National Men’s Health Month has aimed to raise awareness about the specific health challenges men face and the importance of early detection and treatment. Unfortunately, despite these efforts, many men’s health issues, including anxiety, have only worsened, partly due to a reluctance among men to seek medical and mental health care.Understanding Anxiety in MenAnxiety is a normal part of life, but when feelings of overwhelm and dread begin to disrupt daily activities, it could be a sign of Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD). GAD can develop at any age and affects millions of adults in the United States. Despite its prevalence, less than half of those affected receive treatment.Elite DNA recommends the following techniques for men who may be struggling with anxiety:1. Physical Exercise: Engaging in regular physical activity, such as cardio or resistance training, can help reduce stress hormones and improve mood.2. Mindfulness and Meditation: Practicing mindfulness can help men become more aware of their thoughts and reduce anxious feelings.3. Progressive Relaxation: This technique focuses on relaxing tension in the body, promoting a sense of calm.4. Challenge Negative Thinking: Men can ease the impact of runaway thoughts by questioning negative outcomes and considering alternative perspectives.5. Seek Social Connections: Sharing feelings of anxiety with friends, family, or a support group can reduce feelings of isolation.6. Exploratory Problem-Solving: Addressing the root causes of anxiety by exploring solutions can provide a sense of control.7. Acceptance: Acknowledging and accepting anxiety symptoms can prevent them from worsening.8. Enjoy Relaxing Activities: Engaging in hobbies or activities that bring joy and relaxation can help manage stress.Elite DNA Offers Comprehensive Anxiety TreatmentDuring National Men’s Health Month, Elite DNA urges men across Florida to take proactive steps in managing their mental health. Whether you’re dealing with anxiety or simply need advice on stress management, help is available. Find your nearest Elite DNA location and start your journey toward better mental health today.About Elite DNA Behavioral HealthElite DNA Behavioral Health is one of Florida’s largest mental health providers, offering a wide range of services, including psychiatry, psychotherapy, and medication management. With multiple locations across the state, Elite DNA has been providing Florida with behavioral and mental health services for over a decade — and is committed to helping individuals lead healthier, happier lives by addressing their mental health needs.To learn more about our services and locations, please visit the Elite DNA website

