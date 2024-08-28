Productive Dentist Academy and AcceptCare Announce Groundbreaking Dental Media Roundtable

Productive Dentist Academy AcceptCare

This Unique and Historic Event Will be Featured on the Main Stage at the PDA Conference in September

This roundtable discussion aligns perfectly with our mission to provide cutting-edge education and foster innovation within the dental community.” — PDA Co-founder & CEO Dr. Victoria Peterson

ANACORTES, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Productive Dentist Academy (PDA), the nation’s leading dental practice management and coaching firm, and AcceptCare, the first all-in-one fee and treatment presentation software for dental offices, are thrilled to announce an unprecedented event at the upcoming PDA Conference in Frisco, Texas. On Saturday, September 14, 2024, at 9am the Dental Media Roundtable will take the main stage, bringing together five of the most influential editorial voices in the dental profession.Moderated by the dynamic co-host of the award-winning Everyday Practices Dental Podcast, Regan Robertson, this panel promises to offer enlightening insights and forward-thinking perspectives on the future of dentistry. The distinguished panelists include:• Dr. Pamela Maragliano-Muniz of Dental Economics• Anne Duffy of Dental Entrepreneur• Stan Goff of Dental Products Shopper• Dr. Thomas Giacobbi of Dentaltown• Kevin Henry of DrBicuspid.com“We are incredibly excited to host such a historic gathering of dental media leaders at our conference,” says PDA Co-founder & CEO Victoria Peterson. “This roundtable discussion aligns perfectly with our mission to provide cutting-edge education and foster innovation within the dental community. We know our attendees will gain invaluable insights from these industry experts, and this program will enhance the overall educational experience at the PDA Conference.”AcceptCare’s involvement has been instrumental in bringing this event to life. Known for their pioneering solutions to elevate case acceptance rates, AcceptCare has been a pivotal partner in ensuring the success of the Dental Media Roundtable.“We are honored to partner with PDA on this groundbreaking event at the PDA Conference,” says AcceptCare CEO Dave Ternan. “We believe in the power of collaboration and the importance of bringing together thought leaders to discuss and shape the future of dentistry. This roundtable is a perfect example of how we can drive progress and inspire new ideas within the dental community.”The Dental Media Roundtable represents a unique opportunity for attendees to engage with top editorial professionals who have their fingers on the pulse of industry trends. This is the first time these influential voices have come together to discuss the future of dentistry in such a format, making it a truly historic event that should not be missed.“PDA is known for its commitment to excellence in dental education, and the inclusion of this landmark roundtable discussion underscores our dedication to providing attendees with diverse and enriching opportunities to learn from the best in the field,” says PDA Co-founder Dr. Bruce B. Baird. “This event will not only highlight the positive developments in dentistry but also inspire practitioners to look forward to a bright future in our profession. And we are excited to be doing this with our trusted partner, AcceptCare.”Join us for this inspiring and optimistic conversation that promises to be a highlight of the PDA Conference. The PDA Conference will be held September 12-14, 2024, at the Hyatt Regency in Frisco, Texas, and will feature a wide array of educational sessions, workshops, and networking opportunities designed to elevate the practice of dentistry for all who attend.To learn more about the PDA 20th Anniversary Conference and Productive Dentist Academy, please visit http://www.productivedentist.com. Productive Dentist Academy (PDA) is an award-winning dental business and marketing consulting firm based in Anacortes, WA. At PDA, we know independent dentists are uncertain about the future of private practice and are concerned there may be no other option than to sell to a dental service organization (DSO). That's why PDA built the Investment Grade Practice™ platform to be the advocate and level the playing field so independent dentists can optimize profitability, improve patient experience, and align teams to the dentist's core vision. Founded in 2004, employee-owned PDA empowers thousands of dentists internationally so they can make confident decisions as a leader, re-engage their passion, and achieve financial and personal satisfaction.For more information, call 800-757-6077, email info@productivedentist.com, or visit http://www.productivedentist.com AcceptCare is the first all-in-one fee and treatment presentation software for dental offices, developed by Denver-based software company OrthoFi. It offers the only proven case acceptance solution that maximizes patient access to complete care and dental practice revenue. Empowering patients to receive essential care and dental professionals to deliver comprehensive treatment options, AcceptCare is more than financing - it’s shaping the future of dental care.To learn more about AcceptCare, please visit: https://acceptcare.com

