John Mitchell Secures Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'Mindset Matters', Co-Authored with Jack Canfield

Best Selling Author - John Mitchell

HOUSTON, TX, USA, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce that "Mindset Matters," co-authored by John Mitchell, the renowned Jack Canfield, and other esteemed professionals from around the globe, has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status shortly after its release on August 8th, 2024.

“Mindset Matters" delves into the transformative power of a positive mindset through inspiring stories of individuals who have overcome obstacles and redefined their lives. The book has quickly climbed the Amazon Best-Sellers charts, hitting #27 in the Direct Marketing category. But that's not all! Mindset Matters has also made a strong impact on Barnes & Noble's best-seller lists, earning spots on both the New Release Best Sellers and Hardcover Book Best Sellers lists. Additionally, it has made it onto Amazon's New Release List in eight different categories.

A standout feature of "Mindset Matters" is John Mitchell’s insightful chapter, "It’s Never Too Late to Rewrite Your Story." In this powerful contribution, John’s story is a powerful testament to resilience and transformation, proving that it's never too late to pursue one's dreams and make a significant life change.

Meet John Mitchell:

John Mitchell, an attorney and IRS Enrolled Agent, brings over 30 years of expertise in taxation to the table. His tax journey began with the manual preparation of 1989 tax returns during the 1990 filing season. Today, John is deeply immersed in tax planning, consulting, compliance, and controversy resolution. He principally works with the IRS in matters with examinations, collections, appeals, IRS Chief Counsel, and litigation support in the United States Tax Court.

John is a prolific author and a nationally-recognized public speaker on tax matters. His influence extends to television, where he not only serves as a regular on-air contributor but also hosts a talk show, establishing himself as a trusted expert in the field. He is also the host of the Tax Pro Podcast TM which is intended as a “virtual watercooler” for tax professionals. Impressively, John is fluent in Spanish, having achieved a "Native Speaker" level of proficiency during his 14-year residency in Guadalajara, Mexico.

John's commitment to justice and advocacy is helped by his fluency in Spanish, aiding him in connecting with diverse populations and aligning with the principles of social justice advocacy. Furthermore, his extensive experience positions him to support vulnerable populations, utilizing his skills to assist individuals facing tax-related challenges and contributing to societal welfare.

His dedication to ethical responsibilities is integral to his role. Navigating the complexities of tax law and compliance demands a steadfast commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring fairness. His work underscores his dedication to ethical conduct within the legal profession.

John's community involvement includes volunteering with a local school district to serve as a mentor for underprivileged students and working as a community advisory board member. He has also volunteered as a tax preparer in support of military service members and first responders, in addition to working on hundreds of immigration cases.

On a personal level, John is not just a professional but a devoted family man. His roles as a husband, father, stepfather, and grandfather illuminate the diverse facets of his life. During his downtime, he indulges in leisure pursuits such as being a licensed student pilot, an amateur musician, and enjoying books, movies, and quality time with family.

To order your copy of Mindset Matters please visit HERE.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.