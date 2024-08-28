Alaska Dental Society Endorses Nine iCoreConnect Products and Solutions

OCOEE, FL, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ: ICCT) ("iCore" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions, is pleased to announce a new partnership with the Alaska Dental Society (ADS). The ADS has officially endorsed nine of iCoreConnect’s products, further expanding iCoreConnect’s presence across the nation.

With this endorsement, the Alaska Dental Society joins a growing list of state dental associations that recognize the value of iCoreConnect's solutions. iCoreConnect now boasts more than 160 product endorsement agreements across various states, underscoring its strong reputation and trust within the dental community.

State dental associations like the ADS play a vital role in supporting their members by providing resources that enhance clinical practice and business operations. These organizations are instrumental in areas such as advocacy, continuing education, networking, practice management support, and public health initiatives. By endorsing iCoreConnect’s products, the ADS continues its commitment to improving the dental profession and advancing the health of all Alaskans.

iCoreConnect's endorsed products offer comprehensive solutions that drive efficiency and elevate patient care, including:

"The Alaska Dental Society is committed to providing our members with access to the best technology to enhance their practice operations," said Tracey Harmon of ADS. "These tools not only streamline business processes but also provide valuable insights that can lead to improved patient care. I strongly encourage our members to book a demo and discover how these solutions can make their practices more efficient and profitable."

iCoreConnect is deeply involved in continuing education, networking, practice management support, and member benefits, aligning perfectly with the needs of state dental associations. As these endorsements have grown, so has iCoreConnect’s reach, now accessing approximately 155,000 dental professionals across the country. These endorsements provide iCoreConnect with excellent lead generation opportunities and an effective distribution channel for both current and future products.

For more information about iCoreConnect and to schedule a demo, please visit iCoreConnect.com.

About iCoreConnect

iCoreConnect Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve the efficiency and profitability of dental practices. Our mission is to empower dental professionals with innovative tools that enhance both patient care and business performance.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ‘believes,’ ‘estimates,’ ‘anticipates,’ ‘expects,’ ‘plans,’ ‘projects,’ ‘intends,’ ‘potential,’ ‘may,’ ‘could,’ ‘might,’ ‘will,’ ‘should,’ ‘approximately’ or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and updated from time to time in its Form 10-Q filings and in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Contacts:

IR@icoreconnect.com

888.810.7706, ext 5

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.