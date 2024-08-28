Spokane County farmer fined for unpermitted water use

SPOKANE –

The Washington Department of Ecology has issued a $15,000 penalty to a Spokane County farmer for continued unpermitted irrigation of 69 acres of crops at Wild Rose Prairie near Deer Park, despite warnings, a cease-and-desist order, and an earlier penalty.

Ecology water resources staff tried repeatedly to inform the farmer, Robert H. Greiff, that he was violating state law, and issued him a $6,000 penalty earlier this year. Despite those efforts, Greiff has continued unpermitted irrigation by pumping from a spring tributary to Dragoon Creek, part of the Little Spokane River watershed. Dragoon Creek and other streams in the Little Spokane River watershed have been closed to new water rights since 1976 because of limited water availability.

“Water is a precious resource for the Little Spokane River watershed this time of year,” said Jaime Short, water resources section manager for Ecology’s Eastern Region. “Using water without authorization reduces water availability for those who have legal rights to it and diminishes the amount of water in creeks and the Little Spokane River, harming fish and wildlife habitat.”

Ecology staff first observed unpermitted irrigation at Greiff’s property and sent a technical assistance letter in August 2019. Additional attempts to help Greiff comply with regulations were unsuccessful, and a cease-and-desist order was issued in June 2023. Additional unpermitted irrigation continued. Ecology sent Greiff another technical assistance letter in May 2024, then issued a $6,000 penalty to Greiff in June 2024. In the weeks since, the improper irrigation has continued, leading to this second penalty.

Unpermitted irrigation is a concern in the Little Spokane River watershed because it is short on water and experiencing the impacts of the current drought. Four of the last five years, the watershed has experienced low flows and water users have faced curtailments. Unpermitted use of water results in a diminished supply and curtailments earlier in the season.

Greiff has 30 days to pay the fine or appeal the decision to the Pollution Control Hearings Board.