Stockholder Notice: Robbins LLP Informs Stockholders of the Class Action Filed Against Verve Therapeutics, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP informs investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) securities between August 9, 2022 and April 1, 2024. Verve is a “clinical-stage genetic medicines company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease, transforming treatment from chronic management to single-course gene editing medicines.”

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (VERV) Misled Investors Regarding its Clinical Trial

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) they did not fully disclose the circumstances under which the Heart-1 trial would be halted; (2) they overstated the potential benefits of its proprietary LNP delivery system; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On April 2, 2024, Verve issued a press release disclosing that the Heart-1 clinical trial would be halted due to an adverse event in an individual who had been dosed at 0.45 mg/kg of VERVE-101, and that the LNP delivery system was to blame. On this news, the price of Verve Therapeutics stock fell by $4.47, or 34.9%, to close at $8.32 on April 2, 2024.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Verve Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their application to the court by October 28, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

Shareholder sues Verve Therapeutics, Inc. for misleading investors regarding the Company's clinical trial.

