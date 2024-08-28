Breezeline Provides Internet Connectivity at Stonington Community Center in Connecticut

Breezeline’s donation enables increased accessibility to technology for local residents

STONINGTON, Conn., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breezeline , a leading internet, TV, phone and wireless service provider in the U.S., is making technology more accessible through a donation to the Stonington Community Center (COMO), a nonprofit that provides a wide range of educational, enrichment, athletic, family, and community programs for residents of Stonington, regardless of financial need.



“Breezeline’s support means we are able to provide more, higher-quality services to Stonington residents,” said Stonington Community Center executive director Matthew Haugen. “We are grateful for Breezeline’s investment in our community center.”

Breezeline is providing its high-speed internet for one year at no charge to the Stonington COMO’s Makerspace , a workshop that encourages community members to create art using technology. This donation will power 3D printers, iPads, computers, and software programs used in the Makerspace. In addition, Breezeline is donating $5,000 to support COMO’s adult 3D printing classes in August, September, and October.

“As a proud member of the Stonington community, Breezeline is pleased to support COMO’s Makerspace,” said Natasha Merchant, Breezeline’s Regional Marketing Manager for Connecticut. “These classes will support science and technology education and introduce adults in Stonington to the power of 3D printing.”

Earlier this month, Breezeline supported the 72nd annual Stonington Village Fair, a fundraiser for the COMO that brings together thousands of people from across southeastern Connecticut.

To learn more about Breezeline’s commitment to its communities, please visit https://www.breezeline.com/community-involvement .

Breezeline supports technology needs at Stonington Community Center Representatives from Breezeline and COMO at today's donation presentation in Stonington, CT. Pictured from left to right are Katherine Adami (Advancement director, COMO), Natasha Merchant (Marketing Specialist, Breezeline), Victoria Witte (STEAM Director, COMO), Leslie Still (Account Executive, Breezeline), Stephanie Mulvihill (Account Executive. Breezeline), Matthew Haugen (Executive Director, COMO).

