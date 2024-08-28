California surpasses 150,000 electric vehicle chargers

Rapidly deploying funds

This year, the California Energy Commission (CEC) has approved more than $1 billion in funding for EV charging and hydrogen refueling projects for cars, trucks, and buses. The projects range from deploying chargers in underserved communities to rapid expansion along some of the state’s busiest corridors. A few highlights include:

$390 million for electric school bus charging.

$30 million to increase in-state manufacturing of ZEVs and related equipment.

$12 million for EV charging at apartments and townhouse complexes.

$5 million to install Level 2 and fast chargers, bus charging ports, solar photovoltaic equipment and battery storage at a destination multi-use park and future Olympic venue in Los Angeles.

Better data collection

California is working hard to make driving and EV even more seamless in the Golden State, including gathering better data to understand where chargers are most needed and tracking the state’s progress in meeting its EV charger goals.

Today’s announcement of updated charger totals is the result of improved data collection by the CEC through the use of additional data sources to track operational chargers. Of the more than 47,000 chargers added to the data set since the end of last year, 24,202 new chargers were installed in the first half of 2024. Each day, more EV chargers are coming online in the state, improving day-to-day life for California’s EV drivers.

California’s ZEV record

Since Governor Newsom’s executive order in 2020 calling for all new car sales to be zero-emission by 2035, ZEV sales have risen dramatically.