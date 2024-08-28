NEWS RELEASE: DLIR Adds Four New Languages to Unemployment Insurance Portal
DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS
KA ʻOIHANA PONO LIMAHANA
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
JADE T. BUTAY
DIRECTOR
KA LUNA HOʻOKELE
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
August 28, 2024
DLIR ADDS FOUR NEW LANGUAGES TO UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE PORTAL
HONOLULU — The Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR) has expanded language options for its Unemployment Insurance (UI) web portal. Starting August 29, the UI web portal at huiclaims.hawaii.gov will include Ilocano, Korean, Spanish and Vietnamese; in addition to the existing options in English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese and Tagalog.
“Expanding language options helps reduce barriers and ensures that individuals can access unemployment benefits effectively,” said DLIR Director Jade T. Butay. “We’re continuing to roll out upgrades to the existing portal while developing a new platform to replace the legacy application on the mainframe.”
Expanding the portal’s language options enhances accessibility and support for claimants and reflects the Unemployment Insurance Program’s steadfast commitment to advancing equitable access for all users.
“Our goal is to create an inclusive environment where users can navigate the UI system with ease,” said UI Administrator Anne E. Perreira-Eustaquio. “Providing more language options is part of our broader strategy to facilitate meaningful access to UI services for our diverse community.”
Users can now file claims and complete claim certifications in their preferred language by selecting from the eight available options on the portal’s homepage.
The UI Division will continue to provide free language assistance to claimants through interpreter services and translated vital documents.
Equal Opportunity Employer/Program
Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.
TDD/TTY Dial 711 then ask for 808-586-8842
View DLIR news releases:
http://labor.hawaii.gov/blog/category/news/
Media Contact:
Chavonnie Ramos
Public Information Officer
Department of Labor and Industrial Relations
Ka ʻOihana Pono Limahana
808-586-9720
