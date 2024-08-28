Submit Release
The role of fusion energy in a decarbonized electricity system webinar

Thursday, September 12 
10:00 am-11:00 am ET
Virtual
Please join us for a webinar in which the key findings from a new study will be presented and discussed. This study examines the role fusion could play as a major part of future electric power systems. We will cover the societal value of fusion and how the deployment of fusion will depend on:

  • costs,
  • electricity demand,
  • availability of renewable resources, and
  • decarbonization targets.

This study includes both a global perspective on the potential fusion penetration, as well as an examination of the complementary role of fusion based on local resources and constraints.

Fusion energy combines several advantages that are especially important in a decarbonized world, including:

  • high power density,
  • good siting flexibility,
  • the ability to deliver “firm” power (i.e., power that can be counted on to meet demand when needed in all seasons), and,
  • of course, no greenhouse gas emissions.

This new study was recently completed by the MIT Energy Initiative in collaboration with the MIT Plasma Science and Fusion Center.

