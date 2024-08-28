Xilio Therapeutics to Present at Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: XLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies for people living with cancer, today announced that René Russo, Pharm.D., president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at 7:00 am EDT.



A live webcast can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors & Media section of the Xilio Therapeutics website at https://ir.xiliotx.com/. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing tumor-activated immuno-oncology (I-O) therapies with the goal of significantly improving outcomes for people living with cancer without the systemic side effects of current I-O treatments. The company is using its proprietary platform to advance a pipeline of novel, tumor-activated clinical and preclinical I-O molecules that are designed to optimize the therapeutic index by localizing anti-tumor activity within the tumor microenvironment, including tumor-activated cytokines and antibodies (including bispecifics) and immune cell engagers (including tumor-activated cell engagers and tumor-activated effector-enhanced cell engagers). Learn more by visiting www.xiliotx.com and follow us on LinkedIn (Xilio Therapeutics, Inc.).

Investor and Media Contact:



Scott Young

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

investors@xiliotx.com

