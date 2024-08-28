Aura Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AURA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing precision therapies to treat a range of solid tumors designed to preserve organ function, today announced that members of its senior management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Morgan Stanley 22 nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2024. Members of Aura’s senior management team will participate in one-on-one investor meetings.



Members of Aura’s senior management team will participate in one-on-one investor meetings. H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 9, 2024.



Members of Aura’s senior management team will participate in one-on-one investor meetings. A virtual presentation by Elisabet de los Pinos, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, will be available on Monday, September 9, 2024 at 7:00 am ET at https://journey.ct.events.

The presentation at the H.C. Wainwright conference will also be available at such time on the “Investors & Media” page under the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website at https://ir.aurabiosciences.com/events-and-presentations, where it will be archived for 90 days following the presentation date.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing precision therapies to treat a range of solid tumors designed to preserve organ function. Our lead candidate bel-sar is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of patients with primary choroidal melanoma, and other ocular oncology indications as well as in early-stage clinical development in bladder cancer. We are evaluating the safety and efficacy of bel-sar as a potential vision-sparing therapy in an ongoing global Phase 3 CoMpass trial for the first-line treatment of adult patients with early-stage choroidal melanoma. Bel-sar is also being evaluated in additional solid cancers, including bladder cancer. Our mission is to develop vision and organ-sparing therapies to improve patient outcomes in cancer. Aura is headquartered in Boston, MA. For more information, visit aurabiosciences.com. Visit us @AuraBiosciences and on LinkedIn.

Investor and Media Contact:

Alex Dasalla

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

IR@aurabiosciences.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.