Lyell Immunopharma Announces Participation in September Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYEL), a clinical‑stage T-cell reprogramming company advancing a diverse pipeline of cell therapies for patients with solid tumors or hematologic malignancies, announced today that members of its senior management team will present and participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 4 th at 10:45 am Eastern Time

at 10:45 am Eastern Time H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 9th at 8:30 am Eastern Time

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.lyell.com. Following the live presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the presentation date.

About Lyell

Lyell is a clinical-stage T-cell reprogramming company advancing a diverse pipeline of cell therapies, including three product candidates in or entering Phase 1 clinical development for patients with solid tumors or hematologic malignancies. Lyell’s product candidates are enhanced with novel anti-exhaustion technology designed to address barriers that limit consistent and long-lasting responses to cell therapy for solid tumors: T-cell exhaustion and lack of durable stemness, which includes the ability to persist and self-renew to drive durable tumor cytotoxicity. Lyell applies its proprietary ex vivo genetic and epigenetic reprogramming technology to address these barriers to develop new medicines with improved durable clinical outcomes. Lyell is based in South San Francisco, California with facilities in Seattle and Bothell, Washington. To learn more, please visit www.lyell.com.

Contact:

Ellen Rose

Senior Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations

erose@lyell.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.