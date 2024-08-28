Governor Moore Honors Rural Legacy Program for 25 Years of Conservation Success

August 28, 2024

More than 125,000 acres permanently preserved throughout Maryland

Photo by Patrick Siebert, Maryland Office of the Governor

Maryland’s Rural Legacy Program is celebrating 25 years of active land preservation across the state this year. Since its inception, the program and its partners have protected more than 125,000 acres of ecologically valuable properties, productive farms, and forests, representing a public investment of more than $405 million.

In recognition of this milestone, Governor Wes Moore presented a Citation to Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz during today’s Board of Public Works meeting.

“Maryland is a national leader in land conservation, and with each Rural Legacy Program easement acquisition we underscore the state’s commitment to protecting our natural resources, wildlife habitats, and resource-based industries,” said Governor Moore. “By working with our partners, we continue to preserve open space, safeguard our agricultural heritage, and ensure a sustainable environment for future generations.”

Secretary Kurtz thanked the Governor and the other Board members – Comptroller Brooke E. Lierman and Treasurer Dereck E. Davis – for their support.

“We are grateful to our partners–15 county governments and 11 land trusts–for their steadfast commitment in working directly with the landowners to achieve their conservation goals,” said Secretary Kurtz. “We also commend the landowners for their collective dedication in preserving their property in perpetuity for the future of Maryland.”

Enacted by the Maryland General Assembly in 1997, the program uses partnerships with land trusts and local governments to protect the vital working landscapes that are critical to our agricultural sector and economy, as well as preserve ecological areas and habitats that improve Maryland’s quality of life.

One partner, The Land Preservation Trust, has sponsored the Piney Run Watershed in northern Baltimore County for 25 years. Ann Jones has helped administer the Piney Run Watershed Rural Legacy Area for the Trust since its inception.

“In 25 years we established a contiguous easement block of more than 22,000 acres,” Jones said. “The beauty of the program is that it allows neighbors to reach out to neighbors and in doing so preserve large contiguous blocks of farms and forestlands. No other program provides either the geographic focus or the sense of community provided by the Rural Legacy Program.”

The contributions of partners and landowners are highlighted on the DNR website, as well as on the Rural Legacy Program website.

Also at today’s Board of Public Works meeting, Fiscal Year 2025 funds for $15.3 million in Rural Legacy grant awards were approved for 14 Rural Legacy areas, which includes the creation of one new Rural Legacy Area and expands the boundaries of three existing ones.

The Fiscal Year 2025 grants will fund easement acquisitions to permanently protect over 3,000 acres of working farms and forests, shorelines, wetlands, wildlife habitat, and cultural resources throughout the state. Land preserved in this fiscal year includes approximately 1,300 acres on the Eastern Shore, 400 acres in Southern Maryland, 700 acres in Central Maryland, and 600 acres in Western Maryland.

The Board of Public Works approved the designation of the 11,753-acre Bishopville-Showell Rural Legacy Area in Worcester County, which is now eligible for easement acquisitions. These acres contain the last remaining contiguous area of farms and forests in the northern coastal bays’ watershed, an area that is under intense development pressure. The land is highly productive, with over one-third of the area determined to be prime farmland. Local agricultural and forestry industries rely on continued viability of these farms and woodlands. Protecting the area provides access to local farm products, beautiful vistas, and preservation of a rich farming history. Preserving the land from development will also help protect water quality in the Isle of Wight and Assawoman bays.

The Board of Public Works also approved expanding three existing Rural Legacy Areas: the Deer Creek Rural Legacy Area in Harford County, as well as the Piney Run Rural Legacy Area and Gunpowder Rural Legacy Area in Baltimore County.

During Gov. Moore’s administration, the Board of Public Works approved more than 8,000 acres of Rural Legacy easements to date. These easements will help the state meet its recently enacted goal of conserving 40% of state land by 2040. In May, the State reached the goal of conserving 30% of the state by 2030. The new goals went into effect on October 1, 2023 in accordance with the Maryland the Beautiful Act which was passed in the 2023 Session of the Maryland General Assembly.

For more information about the Rural Legacy Program, citizens can contact Katrina Tucker, Conservation Easement Supervisor, Maryland Department of Natural Resources at 410-260-8408 or katrinal.tucker@maryland.gov.