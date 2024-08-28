Prevent Cancer Annual Gala to celebrate three decades of commitment to cancer prevention and early detection

Foundation’s 30th fundraising Gala will honor “indispensable friendship” with the United Kingdom.

Washington, D.C., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 25, the Prevent Cancer Foundation will hold its 30th Annual Gala to support cancer prevention and early detection programs. Over the last three decades, funding from this Gala has led to breakthroughs in cancer research and innovative technologies, including the development of new screening methods and early detection tools that have significantly improved patient outcomes. The Gala has also funded public education campaigns that have educated millions about the importance of cancer prevention and early detection.

The 2024 Gala event will pay tribute to the United Kingdom, honoring The British Ambassador, Her Excellency Dame Karen Pierce DCMG and Sir Charles Roxburgh KCB. With every Gala since 1994, the Foundation has honored a country that shares its commitment to ending cancer—past honorees include South Korea, Australia and, most recently, Jordan. This year’s event, themed, An Indispensable Friendship, will feature an evening of lively music and inspiring personal stories while highlighting some of the United Kingdom’s special splendor.

The 2023 Gala raised over $2 million for cancer prevention and early detection efforts, and this year’s event is on track to surpass that number. Proceeds from the Gala support the Foundation’s programs, including research grants and fellowships and community grants. Funds will also support the Foundation’s public education campaigns, including “Early Detection = Better Outcomes,” launched in 2023 to educate U.S. adults on the routine cancer screenings they need and encourage them to schedule appointments, and “Too Young for This Sh*t,” which increases awareness of the alarming rise of colorectal cancer in young adults.

Continuing with tradition, the Foundation will present the annual Cancer Champion awards. The Prevent Cancer Foundation will recognize Senator Thom Tillis and Representative Anna Eshoo for their significant contributions to increasing access to prevention and early detection services.

Sen. Tillis, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2021, has been open about his own cancer journey to raise awareness about the importance of prioritizing routine screenings. He successfully passed an amendment to expand veterans’ access to breast cancer screenings and is a supporter of multi-cancer early detection technology, evidenced by his co-sponsorship of the Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act.

Alongside Sen. Tillis, Rep. Eshoo is a co-sponsor of the bipartisan Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act. She has also provided instrumental leadership on the Metastatic Breast Cancer Access to Care Act, Reconstructive Breast Surgery Benefits Act, Breast Cancer and Cervical Treatment Act and Recalcitrant Cancer Research Act. Rep. Eshoo is a member of the Congressional Caucus on the Deadliest Cancers, working on behalf of cancer patients and their families to raise awareness about the deadliest forms of cancer (defined as those with a five-year survival rate below 50%).

The Prevent Cancer Gala is recognized as one of Washington’s premier events and is ranked among top Washington charity events, attracting more than 1,000 guests, including members of Congress and the administration; the diplomatic community; and leaders in business, government, medical, sports, media, social and philanthropic communities.

D.C. media is invited to attend and report on the Gala:

What: Prevent Cancer Annual Gala

When: Wednesday, September 25

Where: National Building Museum, 401 F St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20001

Dress: Business or formal attire

If you plan to attend, please RSVP to kyra.meister@preventcancer.org by Monday, September 23. Please note that members of the press will not be seated for dinner.

A silent auction benefitting cancer research fellowships and community outreach will be held the evening of the event. Bids can be placed online beginning Wednesday, September 11. Learn more about the Prevent Cancer Annual Gala.

The 2024 Prevent Cancer Gala thanks its top sponsors:

Presenting Sponsor:

Exact Sciences

Emerald Sponsor:

Gilead

Diamond Sponsors:

Amgen

Community Oncology Alliance

Daiichi-Sankyo

Grail

Johnson & Johnson

Merck

Midtown Group

Pfizer

Shure Family Charitable Foundation

Walmart

Platinum Sponsors:

Cencora

Pharmacosmos Therapeutics

PhRMA

About the Prevent Cancer Foundation®

The Prevent Cancer Foundation® is the only U.S.-based nonprofit organization solely dedicated to cancer prevention and early detection. Through research, education, outreach and advocacy, we have helped countless people avoid a cancer diagnosis or detect their cancer early enough to be successfully treated. We are driven by a vision of a world where cancer is preventable, detectable and beatable for all.

The Foundation is rising to meet the challenge of reducing cancer deaths by 40% by 2035. To achieve this, we are committed to investing $20 million for innovative technologies to detect cancer early and advance multi-cancer screening, $10 million to expand cancer screening and vaccination access to medically underserved communities, and $10 million to educate the public about screening and vaccination options.

For more information, please visit www.preventcancer.org.

