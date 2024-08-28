Summary of Color Additives for Use in the United States in Foods, Drugs, Cosmetics, and Medical Devices

Color Additives Approved for Use in Medical Devices

Part 73, Subpart D: Color additives exempt from batch certification 21 CFR Section Straight Color Year(2)Approved Uses and Restrictions §73.1015 Chromium-cobalt-aluminum oxide 1974 Linear polyethylene surgical sutures NTE(7) 2% general surgery. §73.1025 Ferric ammonium citrate 1973 With pyrogallol for coloring plain or chromic catgut sutures; NTE(7) 3% general and ophthalmic surgery. §73.1375 Pyrogallol 1973 With ferric ammonium citrate for coloring plain or chromic catgut sutures; NTE(7) 3% general and ophthalmic surgery. §73.1410 Logwood extract 1977 For coloring nylon 66, nylon 6, or silk non-absorbable sutures; NTE(7) 1% general and ophthalmic surgery. §73.3100 1,4-Bis[(2-hydroxy-ethyl)amino]-9,10-anthracenedione bis(2-propenoic)ester copolymers(3) 1996 Contact lenses §73.3105 1,4-Bis [(2-methylphenyl)amino] -9,10-anthracenedione(3) 1984 Contact lenses. §73.3106 1,4-Bis[4- (2-methacryloxyethyl) phenylamino] anthraquinone copolymers(3) 1990 Contact lenses. §73.3106 1,4-Bis[4- (2-methacryloxyethyl) phenylamino] anthraquinone copolymers(3) 1993 Added copolymer, renamed. §73.3106 1,4-Bis[4- (2-methacryloxyethyl) phenylamino] anthraquinone copolymers(3) 1995 Additional copolymer. §73.3107 Carbazole violet(3) 1988 Contact lenses. §73.3110 Chlorophyllin-copper complex, oil soluble(3) 1984 Bone cement only NTE(7) 0.003%. §73.3110a Chromium-cobalt-aluminum oxide(3) 1988 Contact lenses. §73.3111 Chromium oxide greens(3) 1986 Contact lenses. §73.3112 C.I. Vat Orange 1(3) 1985 Contact lenses. §73.3115 2-[[2,5-Diethoxy- 4-[(4-methylphenyl)thiol] phenyl]azo] -1,3,5-benzenetriol(3) 1983 Formed in situ in soft contact lenses to mark L and R NTE(7) 1.1x10-7 g/lens. §73.3117 16,23-Dihydrodinaphtho [2,3-a:2',3'-i] naphth [2',3':6,7] indolo [2,3-c] carbazole- 5,10,15,17,22,24-hexone(3) 1983 Contact lenses. §73.3118 N,N'-(9,10-Dihydro- 9,10-dioxo- 1,5-anthracenediyl) bisbenzamide(3) 1983 Contact lenses. §73.3119 7,16-Dichloro- 6,15-dihydro- 5,9,14,18-anthrazinetetrone(3) 1983 Contact lenses. §73.3120 16,17-Dimethoxydinaphtho (1,2,3-cd:3',2',1'-lm) perylene-5,10-dione(3) 1983 Contact lenses. §73.3121 Poly(hydroxyethyl methacrylate) -dye copolymers(3): one or more of (1) Reactive Black 5 1984 Contact lenses. (2) Reactive Blue 21 1984 (3) Reactive Orange 78 1984 (4) Reactive Yellow 15 1984 (5) Reactive Blue No. 19 1985 (6) Reactive Blue No. 4 1985 (7) C.I. Reactive Red 11 1985 (8) C.I. Reactive Yellow 86 1985 (9) C.I. Reactive Blue 163 1985 (10) C.I. Reactive Red 180 1993 §73.3122 4-[(2,4-dimethylphenyl)azo]- 2,4-dihydro- 5-methyl-2-phenyl- 3H-pyrazol-3-one(3) 1986 Contact lenses. §73.3123 6-Ethoxy-2- (6-ethoxy-3-oxobenzo[b] thien-2(3H)- ylidene) benzo[b]thiophen- 3(2H)-one(3) 1986 Contact lenses. §73.3124 Phthalocyanine green(3) 1986 Contact lenses. §73.3125 Iron oxides(3) 1986 Contact lenses. §73.3126 Titanium dioxide(3) 1986 Contact lenses. §73.3127 Vinyl alcohol/methyl methacrylate-dye reaction products(3); one or more of: (1) C.I. Reactive Red 180 1993 Contact lenses. §73.3127 Vinyl alcohol/methyl methacrylate-dye reaction products(3); one or more of: (2) C.I. Reactive Black 5 1993 Contact lenses. §73.3127 Vinyl alcohol/methyl methacrylate-dye reaction products(3); one or more of: (3) C.I. Reactive Orange 78 1993 Contact lenses. §73.3127 Vinyl alcohol/methyl methacrylate-dye reaction products(3); one or more of: (4) C.I. Reactive Yellow 15 1993 Contact lenses. §73.3127 Vinyl alcohol/methyl methacrylate-dye reaction products(3); one or more of: (5) C.I. Reactive Blue No. 19 1993 Contact lenses. §73.3127 Vinyl alcohol/methyl methacrylate-dye reaction products(3); one or more of: (6) C.I. Reactive Blue 21 1993 Contact lenses. §73.3128 Mica-based pearlescent pigments(3) 2002 Contact lenses §73.3129 Disodium 1-amino-4-[[4-[(2-bromo-1-oxoallyl)amino]-2-sulphonatophenyl]amino]-9,10-dihydro-9,10-dioxoanthracene-2-sulphonate (Reactive Blue 69)(3) 2011 Contact lenses

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.