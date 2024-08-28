Summary of Color Additives for Use in the United States in Foods, Drugs, Cosmetics, and Medical Devices

|Color Additives Approved for Use in Medical Devices
Part 73, Subpart D: Color additives exempt from batch certification
|21 CFR Section
|Straight Color
|Year(2)Approved
|Uses and Restrictions
|§73.1015
|Chromium-cobalt-aluminum oxide
|1974
|Linear polyethylene surgical sutures NTE(7) 2% general surgery.
|§73.1025
|Ferric ammonium citrate
|1973
|With pyrogallol for coloring plain or chromic catgut sutures; NTE(7) 3% general and ophthalmic surgery.
|§73.1375
|Pyrogallol
|1973
|With ferric ammonium citrate for coloring plain or chromic catgut sutures; NTE(7) 3% general and ophthalmic surgery.
|§73.1410
|Logwood extract
|1977
|For coloring nylon 66, nylon 6, or silk non-absorbable sutures; NTE(7) 1% general and ophthalmic surgery.
|§73.3100
|1,4-Bis[(2-hydroxy-ethyl)amino]-9,10-anthracenedione bis(2-propenoic)ester copolymers(3)
|1996
|Contact lenses
|§73.3105
|1,4-Bis [(2-methylphenyl)amino] -9,10-anthracenedione(3)
|1984
|Contact lenses.
|§73.3106
|1,4-Bis[4- (2-methacryloxyethyl) phenylamino] anthraquinone copolymers(3)
|1990
|Contact lenses.
|§73.3106
|1,4-Bis[4- (2-methacryloxyethyl) phenylamino] anthraquinone copolymers(3)
|1993
|Added copolymer, renamed.
|§73.3106
|1,4-Bis[4- (2-methacryloxyethyl) phenylamino] anthraquinone copolymers(3)
|1995
|Additional copolymer.
|§73.3107
|Carbazole violet(3)
|1988
|Contact lenses.
|§73.3110
|Chlorophyllin-copper complex, oil soluble(3)
|1984
|Bone cement only NTE(7) 0.003%.
|§73.3110a
|Chromium-cobalt-aluminum oxide(3)
|1988
|Contact lenses.
|§73.3111
|Chromium oxide greens(3)
|1986
|Contact lenses.
|§73.3112
|C.I. Vat Orange 1(3)
|1985
|Contact lenses.
|§73.3115
|2-[[2,5-Diethoxy- 4-[(4-methylphenyl)thiol] phenyl]azo] -1,3,5-benzenetriol(3)
|1983
|Formed in situ in soft contact lenses to mark L and R NTE(7) 1.1x10-7 g/lens.
|§73.3117
|16,23-Dihydrodinaphtho [2,3-a:2',3'-i] naphth [2',3':6,7] indolo [2,3-c] carbazole- 5,10,15,17,22,24-hexone(3)
|1983
|Contact lenses.
|§73.3118
|N,N'-(9,10-Dihydro- 9,10-dioxo- 1,5-anthracenediyl) bisbenzamide(3)
|1983
|Contact lenses.
|§73.3119
|7,16-Dichloro- 6,15-dihydro- 5,9,14,18-anthrazinetetrone(3)
|1983
|Contact lenses.
|§73.3120
|16,17-Dimethoxydinaphtho (1,2,3-cd:3',2',1'-lm) perylene-5,10-dione(3)
|1983
|Contact lenses.
|§73.3121
|Poly(hydroxyethyl methacrylate) -dye copolymers(3): one or more of (1) Reactive Black 5
|1984
|Contact lenses.
|(2) Reactive Blue 21
|1984
|(3) Reactive Orange 78
|1984
|(4) Reactive Yellow 15
|1984
|(5) Reactive Blue No. 19
|1985
|(6) Reactive Blue No. 4
|1985
|(7) C.I. Reactive Red 11
|1985
|(8) C.I. Reactive Yellow 86
|1985
|(9) C.I. Reactive Blue 163
|1985
|(10) C.I. Reactive Red 180
|1993
|§73.3122
|4-[(2,4-dimethylphenyl)azo]- 2,4-dihydro- 5-methyl-2-phenyl- 3H-pyrazol-3-one(3)
|1986
|Contact lenses.
|§73.3123
|6-Ethoxy-2- (6-ethoxy-3-oxobenzo[b] thien-2(3H)- ylidene) benzo[b]thiophen- 3(2H)-one(3)
|1986
|Contact lenses.
|§73.3124
|Phthalocyanine green(3)
|1986
|Contact lenses.
|§73.3125
|Iron oxides(3)
|1986
|Contact lenses.
|§73.3126
|Titanium dioxide(3)
|1986
|Contact lenses.
|§73.3127
|Vinyl alcohol/methyl methacrylate-dye reaction products(3); one or more of: (1) C.I. Reactive Red 180
|1993
|Contact lenses.
|§73.3127
|Vinyl alcohol/methyl methacrylate-dye reaction products(3); one or more of: (2) C.I. Reactive Black 5
|1993
|Contact lenses.
|§73.3127
|Vinyl alcohol/methyl methacrylate-dye reaction products(3); one or more of: (3) C.I. Reactive Orange 78
|1993
|Contact lenses.
|§73.3127
|Vinyl alcohol/methyl methacrylate-dye reaction products(3); one or more of: (4) C.I. Reactive Yellow 15
|1993
|Contact lenses.
|§73.3127
|Vinyl alcohol/methyl methacrylate-dye reaction products(3); one or more of: (5) C.I. Reactive Blue No. 19
|1993
|Contact lenses.
|§73.3127
|Vinyl alcohol/methyl methacrylate-dye reaction products(3); one or more of: (6) C.I. Reactive Blue 21
|1993
|Contact lenses.
|§73.3128
|Mica-based pearlescent pigments(3)
|2002
|Contact lenses
|§73.3129
|Disodium 1-amino-4-[[4-[(2-bromo-1-oxoallyl)amino]-2-sulphonatophenyl]amino]-9,10-dihydro-9,10-dioxoanthracene-2-sulphonate (Reactive Blue 69)(3)
|2011
|Contact lenses
