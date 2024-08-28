Innospec Publishes 2023 Sustainability Report

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innospec (NASDAQ: IOSP) today announced the publication of its 2023 Sustainability Report. This marks the significant milestone of 25 years of reporting on the company's progress and ongoing commitment to sustainable business practices.



Key highlights for 2023 include:

Acquisition of QGP Química Geral S.A (QGP), a specialty chemicals company in Brazil, providing a manufacturing, customer service and product development base in South America.

A 48% decrease in Scope 1 & 2 greenhouse gas emissions per metric tonne of products since the baseline year of 2014.

Completion of the company's first Scope 3 emissions assessment and global carbon footprint.

Installation of a new Energy Center at our Ellesmere Port, UK manufacturing facility featuring a combined heat and power (CHP) plant designed to operate on renewable hydrogen energy in the medium term.

$737,000 total social value delivered in 2023 helping to support 151 global charities and good causes local to our operations.

1,054 Innospec Cares volunteering hours worked by our employees.

Over $2 million raised for the PenFed Foundation Military Heroes Program since 2007 through annual golf tournaments in the US.

4,240 compliance training and certification courses delivered to employees.

$42 million spent on Research and Technology in 2023 helping to develop new high-performance, sustainable solutions for our customers.

Independent assurance of the report and our sustainability program to the globally recognized AA1000 Assurance standard 2008:2018 Addendum.

Patrick S. Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer, said “Sustainability is a priority for everyone at Innospec. Through our environmental actions, the safety and well-being of our people, the communities we support and our corporate responsibility and governance, we have a strong foundation to continue delivering on our sustainable business goals.”

To learn more about Innospec’s sustainability programs and accomplishments, please read the 2023 Sustainability Report by visiting https://innospecsustainability.com/2023-sustainability-report/.

About Innospec Inc.

Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company with approximately 2,400 employees in 22 countries. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for our customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil and gas exploration and production industry.

