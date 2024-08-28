ICYMI: Learn which California communities will receive part of $789 million grant to create 2,400 new homes

SACRAMENTO – Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that California awarded 20 communities with $789 million for 24 affordable housing and sustainable infrastructure projects up and down the state through California’s Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities (AHSC) Grant Program.

The grants will create 2,483 rent-restricted homes, purchase 52 zero-emission transit vehicles, construct 60 miles of bikeways, install approximately 100 new bus shelters, and more to create 24 affordable, sustainable projects up and down the state including:

• Berkeley – NBB BRIDGE Apartments ($49 million)

• El Cerrito – El Cerrito Plaza ($39 million)

• East Los Angeles – Casa De La Luz ($37 million)

• Healdsburg – Saggio Hills ($21 million)

• Hemet – Palm Villas at State ($35 million)

• Inglewood – Sankofa Place at Centinela ($43 million)

• King City – Mills Ranch Apartments ($11 million)

• Livingston – Livingston B Street ($17 million)

• Long Beach – 1401 Long Beach Blvd (FKA Union) ($24 million)

• Long Beach – 946 Linden ($28 million)

• Los Angeles – Alveare Parkview ($35 million)

• Los Angeles – Century + Restorative Care Village PSH ($34 million)

• Oakland – Residences at Liberation Park ($44 million)

• Oceanside – Seagaze ($48 million)

• Oxnard – Aspire Apartments ($31 million)

• Red Bluff – Palm Villas at Red Bluff ($20 million)

• Sacramento – Sakura ($38 million)

• San Bernardino – Arrowhead Grove Phase IV ($15 million)

• San Diego – Avanzando San Ysidro ($33 million)

• San Francisco – 160 Freelon ($41 million)

• San Francisco – Sunnydale Block 7 ($29 million)

• San Jose – Berryessa TOD ($38 million)

• Walnut Creek – 699 Ygnacio Valley Road ($34 million)

• Watts – Jordan Downs Phase S6 ($34 million)

Additional information on each project is available here.