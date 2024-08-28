DNREC Awards Contract Replace Bancroft Bridge

This rendering shows what the replacement Bancroft Bridge will look like once it opens in early 2025.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced that A-Del Construction of Newark has been awarded the contract for the replacement of the Bancroft Bridge in Alapocas Run State Park. Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin Oct. 1 and be completed in April 2025.

Replacement of the existing Bancroft Bridge has been one of the DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation’s highest priorities since its emergency closure September 2021 when it was damaged beyond repair due to Hurricane Ida floodwaters.

The replacement is made possible by a $2.7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The funding was secured with the help of U.S. Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons, and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester.

“The reopening of the Bancroft Bridge will benefit everyone who lives and visits the City of Wilmington,” said Gov. John Carney. “I’m grateful to FEMA for helping our community reconnect.”

“This bridge is a critical connector at the heart of Wilmington and its closure has a great impact on the day-to-day lives of many people who live, work and visit this city,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “We look forward to work beginning in October.”

Work will begin on the south side of the Brandywine Creek, where the end section of the existing bridge will be demolished followed by construction of the abutment for the new, prefabricated bridge. The same process will then be repeated on the north side of the creek. Once the ends are complete, the center section of the existing bridge will be demolished, and the new prefabricated bridge will be set in place.

Impacts to the trail system in Alapocas Run State Park during construction, along with construction updates, will be posted on the Alapocas Run and Wilmington State Parks Facebook page.