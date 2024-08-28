Letter of Support (LOS)

|Critical Path Institute
|Alpha-synuclein seeding amplification assay
|For the application of binary assessment of α-syn SAA as an enrichment biomarker for patient selection in clinical trials investigating therapies that are intended to treat, prevent, or delay neurodegenerative disorders characterized by a common synuclein biology.
|8/19/2024: Letter of Support (PDF - 425 KB)
|
Diane Stephenson, PhD
|Nordic Bioscience
|PRO-C3 fragment of collagen III in plasma
|Prognostic biomarker for enrichment of clinical trials of solid tumors
|6/6/2023: Letter of Support (PDF - 391 KB)
|
Daniel Guldager Kring Rasmussen, MSc, PhD
|C-Path, PSTC
|Molecular Biomarkers: miR-217, miR-216a, miR-216b, and miR-375
|Translational safety biomarkers to detect and monitor drug-induced pancreatic injury
|5/5/2023 Letter of Support (PDF - 158 KB)
|Refer to Predictive Safety Testing Consortium Website
|
Joint Head and Neck Radiotherapy-MRI Development Cooperative / MD Anderson Cancer Center
|Dynamic contrast enhanced magnetic resonance imaging (DCE-MRI) quantitative parameters, Ktrans and Ve, for monitoring of mandibular injury/osteoradionecrosis
|DCE-MRI Ktrans and Ve as exploratory monitoring biomarkers of osteoradionecrosis (ORN) in at risk patients with head and neck cancer (HNC) treated with radiation therapy
|11/23/21: Letter of Support (PDF - 137 KB)
|Dr. Stephen Lai
|
Nordic Bioscience A/S, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), University of Pennsylvania (UPENN)
|PRO-C6
|Heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF)
|8/25/21 Letter of Support (PDF - 202 KB)
|Daniel Guldager Kring Rasmussen, MSc, PhD
|
International Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Alliance Fluid Biomarkers Implementation Team
|Plasma/serum neurofilament light (NfL) chains
|Assess response to treatment in clinical trials
|5/25/21 Letter of Support (PDF - 241 KB)
|Kathryn Smith
|sRNAlytics, Inc.
|Isomicro-RNAs’ levels in blood as measured by assay
|As a monitoring biomarker, indicating progression of Huntington’s Disease in patients bearing the HD mutation
|1/17/19: Letter of Support (PDF)
|David W. Saltzman
| NeuroRx, Inc.
|Glx (Glutamine and Glutamate) in the brain as measured by Magnetic resonance spectroscopy
| As a pharmacodynamic biomarker, an objective imaging biomarker measure of depression to be used in conjunction with current measures of depression (rating scales) in clinical trials.
|4/3/18: Letter of Support (PDF)
|Johnathan C. Javitt
| FLUIDDA, Inc.
|Functional Respiratory Imaging (FRI) of Lung and Airway Structural and Functional Parameters Measured by Low-dose High-definition Volumetric Computerized Tomography (HDCT) Scans and Quantitative Imaging Technology
| Exploratory pharmacodynamic/response (PD/R) biomarkers for use in bioequivalence (BE) studies of locally-acting orally-inhaled drug products (LAOIDP) in clinical trials of patients with conditions of the lung
|1/10/18: Letter of Support (PDF)
|Jan De Backer
| TBI Endpoints Development (TED) Initiative and Transforming Research and Clinical Knowledge in TBI (TRACK-TBI)
|Glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP) and ubiquitin carboxyl-terminal hydrolase-L1 (UCH-L1) in blood
| Exploratory prognostic enrichment biomarkers to identify patients who are likely to develop persistent disability during the course of mild traumatic brain injury (TBI) clinical trials
| 1/10/18:Letter of Support (PDF)
|
Dr. Geoff Manley or view TED Initiative website and/or TRACK-TBI website
|Health and Environmental Sciences Institute (HESI) Genomics Committee
|Genomic biomarker panel TGx-DDI
|Exploratory safety biomarker panel to facilitate safety genotoxicity assessment in nonclinical studies
|10/24/17; Letter of Support (PDF)
|
Syril Petit or view the HESI committee website
|TBI Endpoints Development (TED) Initiative and Transforming Research and Clinical Knowledge in TBI (TRACK-TBI)
|Cortical contusions and diffuse axonal injury, as measured by magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
|Exploratory prognostic enrichment biomarkers to identify patients who are likely to develop persistent disability during the course of mild traumatic brain injury (TBI) clinical trials
|3/31/17: Letter of Support (PDF)
|
Dr. Geoff Manley or view TED Initiative website and/or TRACK-TBI website
|Safer and Faster Evidence-based Translation (SAFE-T) Consortium and Predictive Safety Testing Consortium (PSTC)
|urinary alpha-glutathione S-transferase (α-GST), urinary clusterin (CLU), urinary cystatin C (CysC), urinary Kidney Injury Molecule-1 (KIM-1), urinary neutrophil gelatinase-associated lipocalin (NGAL), urinary osteopontin (OPN), urinary albumin (ALB) and urinary total protein (TPRO)
|Exploratory safety biomarkers for monitoring drug-induced renal tubular injury in early clinical drug development
|11/23/2016: Letter of Support (PDF)
|
Gary Steven Friedman, Stefan Sultana, Jean-Charles Gautier, John-Michael Sauer or view either the Critical Path Institute Website or the IMI SAFE-T Consortium Website
|Safer and Faster Evidence-based Translation (SAFE-T) Consortium and Predictive Safety Testing Consortium (PSTC)
|Soluble biomarkers of endothelial cell injury and inflammation: E-Selectin, P-Selectin, sICAM-1, sICAM-3, sVCAM-1, thrombomodulin VEGF, CRP, GROa, IL-6, IL-8, IP-10, I-TAC, MCP-1, MIG, SAA and MIP-1a
|Exploratory safety biomarkers for monitoring drug-induced vascular injury (DIVI) in early clinical drug development
|11/7/2016: Letter of Support (PDF)
|
Michael Lawton, Tanja Zabka, Brad Enerson, John-Michael Sauer or view either the Critical Path Institute Website or the IMI SAFE-T Consortium Website
|
The Safer and Faster Evidence-based Translation Consortium (SAFE-T)
|
Cytokeratin 18 (CK‐18), Total and Hyperacetylated High Mobility Group Protein B1 (HMGB1), Osteopontin, and Macrophage Colony-Stimulating Factor 1 Receptor (CSF1R)
|
Exploratory Monitoring Biomarkers for Use in Drug Development as a Clinical Safety Assessment of the Risk of Drug-induced Liver Injury (DILI) Progression
|
7/25/2016: Letter of Support (PDF)
|
Drs. Gerd Kullak-Ublick, Sif Ormarsdottir, John-Michael Sauer or Douglas Keller or view either the Critical Path Institute Website or the IMI SAFE-T Consortium Website
|
Mosaiques-diagnostics
GmbH
|
CKD273
(Urinary Peptide Panel)
|
Prognostic Enrichment Biomarker Panel for use in Early Stage Diabetic Kidney Disease
|
6/14/2016: Letter of Support (PDF)
|
Harald Mischak
|
FLUIDDA
|
Functional Respiratory Imaging (FRI) of Lung and Airway Structural and Functional Parameters Measured by Low-dose High-definition Volumetric Computerized Tomography (HDCT) Scans and Quantitative Imaging Technology
|
Prognostic Biomarkers of Disease Progression and Pharmacodynamic Response for use in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF)
|
6/6/2016: Letter of Support (PDF)
|
Jan De Backer
|
Xhale, Inc.
|
2-Butanone in Human Breath
|
Monitoring Biomarker to Evaluate Drug-Dosing Compliance on a Dose-by-Dose Basis
|
11/19/2015:Letter of Support (PDF)
|
Donn Dennis
|
Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, Medivation Inc., and Janssen Diagnostics, LLC
|
Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Enumeration
|
Disease Activity Biomarker for use in Metastatic Castration-resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC)
|
9/25/2015: Letter of Support (PDF)
|
Debra J. Rasmussen
|
C-Path, Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) Outcomes Consortium
|
MRI, Computerized Tomography (CT), or Ultrasound (US) Biomarker: Total Kidney Volume (TKV)
|
Exploratory Prognostic Biomarker for Enrichment in Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney
|
4/23/2015: Letter of Support (PDF)
|
Refer to Polycystic Kidney Disease Outcomes Consortium Web Site
|
C-Path, CAMD
|
Molecular Neuroimaging Biomarker: Dopamine Transporter (DAT)
|
Exploratory Prognostic Biomarkers for Enrichment in Early Stage Parkinson's Disease Clinical Trials
|
3/16/2015: Letter of Support (PDF)
|
Refer to Coalition Against Major Diseases Web Site
|
C-Path, CAMD
|
Magnetic Resonance Imaging Biomarker: Low Baseline Hippocampal Volume
|
Exploratory Prognostic Biomarkers for Enrichment in Early Stage Alzheimer's Disease Clinical Trials
|
3/10/2015: Letter of Support (PDF)
|
Refer to Coalition Against Major Diseases Web Site
|
C-Path, Coalition Against Major Diseases Consortium (CAMD)
|
Cerebral Spinal Fluid (CSF) Analyte Biomarkers: Aβ1-42, Total tau, Phosphotau
|
Exploratory Prognostic Biomarkers for Enrichment in Early Stage Alzheimer’s Disease Clinical Trials
|
2/26/2015: Letter of Support (PDF)
|
Refer to Coalition Against Major Diseases Web Site
|
C-Path, PSTC, Skeletal Muscle Working Group (SMWG)
|
Serum and Plasma Biomarkers: Myosin Light Chain 3 (Myl3), Skeletal Muscle Troponin I (sTNI), Fatty Acid Binding Protein 3 (FABP3), Creatine Kinase, Muscle Type (CK-M, the Homodimer CK-MM)
|
Early Clinical Drug Development
|
1/22/2015: Letter of Support (PDF)
|
Refer to Predictive Safety Testing Consortium Web Site
|
Critical Path Institute's (C-Path) Predictive Safety Testing Consortium (PSTC), Nephrotoxicity Working Group (NWG)
|
Urinary Biomarkers: Osteopontin and Neutrophil Gelatinase-associated Lipocalin (NGAL)
|
Early Clinical Drug Development
|
8/20/2014: Letter of Support (PDF)
|
Refer to Predictive Safety Testing Consortium Web Site
