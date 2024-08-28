Nylon MD Reduces Downtime and Extends Part Life in Manufacturing Equipment

Molybdenum disulfide (MoS2) enhances Nylon MD's strength and lubricity without affecting its resistance to chemicals, impacts, and moisture.

Nylon MD provides significant advantages over metal that make it the ideal choice for replacement parts in manufacturing equipment.

Due to its outstanding mechanical and electrical properties, Nylon MD is a preferred choice for replacing metal components in manufacturing equipment.” — Christopher Isar

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nylon MD from Interstate Advanced Materials is a robust, cost-efficient solution for creating parts that reduce downtime and extend the lifespan of manufacturing equipment. Its mechanical properties and built-in lubricant provide significant advantages over metal and make it the ideal choice for replacement parts in manufacturing equipment.Nylon MD is enhanced with molybdenum disulfide (MoS2) to bolster the material's strength and lubricity, allowing it to handle heavier bearing loads than standard nylon while maintaining its resistance to impacts, chemicals, and moisture. Nylon MD's enhanced lubricity due to its low coefficient of friction and built-in MoS2 lubricant allows it to operate with little to no external lubrication. Nylon MD components greatly reduce equipment downtime compared to metal by minimizing friction-related damage, extending part lifespan, and delivering smoother, more reliable performance in manufacturing environments.Due to its outstanding mechanical and electrical properties, Nylon MD is a preferred choice for replacing metal components in manufacturing equipment. It excels in demanding applications like gears, sheaves, wear pads, bearings, sprockets, pulleys, and other applications where external lubrication is impossible. Nylon MD components allow manufacturers to significantly enhance the efficiency and lifespan of their equipment as well as minimize the need for frequent maintenance and part replacement.Interstate Advanced Materials offers Nylon MD in both full sheet and cut-to-size options. Manufacturing businesses seeking lower material costs can save 30%+ on Nylon MD and other materials with an Interstate Advanced Materials membership. To learn more about the benefits of Nylon MD for manufacturing equipment, call a material expert at 800-742-3444.Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of high-performance sheet, rod, tube, plate, and bar, and proudly serves many diverse industries, including OEM, semiconductor, food processing, POP display, government, agriculture, automotive, and many others. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, cut-to-size service, complex CNC, welding solutions, and full machining capabilities.Interstate Advanced Materials is known for selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and providing superior technical support. Excellence in all facets of the customer experience has been the cornerstone of Interstate Advanced Materials for over 40 years.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.