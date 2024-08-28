Clarendon Private partners with Fiducient Advisors

BOSTON, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarendon Private, LLC (Clarendon Private), is pleased to announce the selection of Fiducient Advisors, LLC, a national investment consulting firm, as a strategic investment research advisor. In addition to helping corporations, nonprofit organizations, and private clients, Fiducient Advisors has decades of experience providing investment research consulting services to financial intermediaries. Fiducient seeks to help its financial institutions clients grow by strengthening their investment research efforts within asset allocation modeling, manager due diligence/selection, and client communication, among other facets.

“We are very excited to begin working with Fiducient Advisors to enhance our existing investment research capabilities. They have a similar investment philosophy to ours at Clarendon Private in that we both believe strategic asset allocation is the main driver of investment portfolio performance,” said Marc A. White, Jr., Clarendon Private’s CEO and President.

As a Registered Investment Adviser, Clarendon Private has a fiduciary responsibility to its clients. “Like Clarendon Private, Fiducient does not utilize proprietary investments and does not receive commissions when constructing and funding customized portfolios for clients,” said White. He continued, “Our investment committee views this as a great opportunity and looks forward to working collaboratively with Fiducient as we focus on asset allocation and portfolio implementation for each of our clients.”

“Clarendon Private is an important addition to our growing financial institutions practice,” said Joe Cortese, Fiducient Partner and financial institutions group head. “We look forward to leveraging our firm’s breadth of expertise across market verticals, and depth of investment research resources, to enhance Clarendon Private’s institutional caliber investment platform. Through our work together, we are confident the talented team at Clarendon Private will continue to deliver highly personalized wealth management solutions to their individual, family, and endowment and foundation clients.”

About Fiducient Advisors, LLC

Fiducient Advisors is a Registered Investment Adviser (“RIA”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Fiducient Advisors provides investment consulting and financial planning services and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with additional offices in Washington, D.C., Austin, TX, Boston, and Los Angeles. The Firm advises its clients in all facets of investment program design and implementation including asset allocation, investment due diligence and selection, and on governance matters. As of June 30, 2024 the firm advises on over $300 billion in assets and has over 200 associates who consult with hundreds of financial institutions, corporations, endowments, foundations, private wealth, and family office clients. To learn more about Fiducient Advisors, LLC, please visit www.fiducientadvisors.com.

About Clarendon Private, LLC

Clarendon Private is a Registered Investment Adviser ("RIA") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Clarendon Private provides wealth management and related advisory services for clients nationally. Clarendon Private will maintain all applicable registrations, notice filings, and licenses as required by the various states in which Clarendon Private conducts business, as applicable. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where Clarendon and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. To learn more about Clarendon Private, LLC, and to review Clarendon Private's Privacy Policy, Disclosures, and Client Relationship Summary, please visit www.clarendonprivate.com.

Contact: info@clarendonprivate.com, (617) 927-7999

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.