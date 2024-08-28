PHILIPPINES, August 28 - Press Release

August 27, 2024 Bong Go supports groundbreaking of new Super Health Center in Cuartero, Capiz as he continues to advocate for better healthcare access in the grassroots As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go lauded the groundbreaking of a new Super Health Center in Barangay Nagba, Cuartero, Capiz on Friday, August 23, which his Malasakit Team attended. As part of the senator's commitment to help bring government services closer to the people, particularly in healthcare, he empasized the role of Super Health Centers in filling this gap. Super Health Centers are designed to focus on primary care, consultation, and early detection, further strengthening the healthcare sector in the country, especially in grassroots communities. Free consultations would be handled by municipal health offices, local government units, and the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation through its Konsulta program. Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the Department of Health, led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding has been allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide so far, including 11 in Capiz. Earlier, Go expressed his gratitude to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for his pledge to increase the number of Super Health Centers nationwide. Reflecting on the President's remarks during the recent State of the Nation Address (SONA), Go reiterated the need to bring government services closer to the people especially when it comes to primary healthcare. "Isa ito sa matagal na nating ipinaglalaban na mapondohan para mailapit ang pangunahing serbisyo medikal sa mga mahihirap at mga naninirahan sa mga liblib at malalayong lugar," he added. The initiative for Super Health Centers was initially pushed by Go, as the Chair of the Senate Committee on Health during the 2021 budget deliberations, a year prior to the Marcos administration. This early advocacy laid the groundwork for the rollout of these centers, which are now being significantly expanded under the current government. "Bahagi po ito ng ating pagsisikap na mailapit ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa mga mahihirap at sa mga pinaka nangangailangan," he added. During the groundbreaking in Cuartero town, Go's Malasakit Team also provided support to healthcare workers in attendance, including food packs, snacks, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs, among others. Go likewise advised the residents with health concerns that they may avail of the aid available at the Malasakit Center at Roxas Memorial Provincial Hospital in Roxas City. The primary aim of the Malasakit Center is to reduce the patients' hospital bills to the lowest amount possible by covering various services and expenses. Currently, the centers have benefited more than ten million Filipinos, with 166 operational centers nationwide. "Kung meron po kayong nararamdaman at nais niyong magpaospital, lapitan niyo lang po ang Malasakit Center na malapit sa inyong lugar," urged Go, who is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019. "Ang importante, makabigay tayo ng tulong sa mga kababayan natin, makapagbigay ng solusyon, at makapag-iwan po ng kaunting ngiti sa panahon po ng inyong pagdadalamhati dahil yan po ang bisyo ko, ang magserbisyo " expressed Go, also known as Mr. Malasakit. Go also expressed his utmost gratitude towards Capiz 2nd District Representative, Congressman Jane Castro, Governor Fredenil "Oto" Castro, Vice Governor James "Mitang" Magbanua, Cuartero Mayor Tito Mayo, and the local government for their collective effort to bring government services closer to the people most in need.

