PHILIPPINES, August 28 - Press Release

August 27, 2024 Inspiring future leaders to be of service to others: Bong Go calls on graduates to serve the country and help Filipinos in need during PCU graduation On Monday, August 26, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go attended the 83rd commencement exercises of the Philippine Christian University - Taft, Manila Graduate School Program held in PICC, Pasay City. As Chair of the Senate Committee on Youth, Go was invited as Guest of Honor and Commencement Speaker in this year's graduation theme: "Serving with Character." "In my understanding as a simple probinsyano, who was granted with the God-given chance to serve my fellow Filipinos, serving with character means serving our people with compassion, love and sincerity. In one single word: Malasakit," Go shared in his speech. With around 1,700 graduating students and about 200 faculty and staff present, Go emphasized the importance of using their education for the greater good. "Sana pagdating ng panahon... unahin po nating tulungan 'yung mga kababayan nating nangangailangan - mga hopeless, helpless, na walang matakbuhan kundi tayong nasa gobyerno," he urged. "Just do what is right. Iyan po ang natutunan ko kay dating Pangulong (Rodrigo) Duterte. Hindi po siya nakikialam sa aking trabaho ever since (naging senador ako). Isa lang po ang sinasabi niya sa akin, 'just do what is right.' Interes ng bayan, interes ng mga kababayan nating Pilipino ang unahin mo, hinding-hindi ka magkakamali," he stressed. The graduates come from various fields of study, such as Master of Science in Social Work; Master of Information Technology; and the many majors in the Master in Management course, such as Data Analytics, Software Development, Accounting, Criminal Justice, Crisis Management and Disaster Resiliency, Industrial Management, Industrial Security Management, International Tourism and Hospitality Management, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, National Security Administration, Police Administration, Engineering Management, Environmental Planning, and Public Administration. "These are roles that are vital to the progress and stability of our society. Each of your chosen field plays a critical role in public service and nation-building. The knowledge and skills you have gained will not only shape your careers but also contribute to the betterment of our communities and our country," Go said. Transitioning to his legislative efforts, Go highlighted several measures aimed at enhancing governance and public welfare in the country. Go filed Senate Bill No. 194, titled the E-Governance Act, which aims to enhance the accessibility, efficiency, and transparency of government services. He also discussed his support for Republic Act No. 11466, or the Salary Standardization Law (SSL) 5, for which he was one of the authors and co-sponsors in the Senate in 2019. He also filed SBN 2504, or the proposed SSL 6, aimed at providing fair and competitive compensation for government workers. He also welcomed a recent executive order by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. that mandates significant salary increases for public servants. Go also filed SBN 197, the Magna Carta for Barangays. This bill recognizes and aims to enhance the vital role of barangay officials in delivering essential government services at the community level. He also filed SBN 427, which seeks to support barangay health workers with appropriate allowances, incentives, and job stability, acknowledging their crucial role in the nation's healthcare system. As a member of the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights, Go filed SBN 2111, which seeks to bolster the fiscal autonomy of the Judicial Branch. He also filed SBN 1186 to improve the efficiency of the Court of Appeals by proposing the addition of three new divisions, each consisting of three members, to better manage the caseload and ensure timely trials. For government accountants, Go has filed SBN 2538, the Magna Carta of Government Accountants, and SBN 2536, which proposes the establishment of a Government Accountancy Office. As the principal author and co-sponsor of RA 11589, also known as the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act of 2021, Go emphasized the critical importance of enhanced fire prevention efforts. Additionally, he was one of the authors and co-sponsors of the Senate version of RA 11641, which established the Department of Migrant Workers to further safeguard OFW rights. He also filed SBN 188, which aims to establish the Department of Disaster Resilience. Lastly, he co-sponsored and is one of the authors of the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Bill, which, if enacted, would mandate the establishment of mandatory evacuation centers across the country. Meanwhile, Go also presented a token of appreciation to Jazer Paul Galvez, who graduated with a Master in Management Major in Public Administration (MMPA). He served diligently as a staff member of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) at the Senate Malasakit Counter from 2019 until the onset of the pandemic. Amid his speech, Go expressed gratitude to University President Dr. Junifen Gauuan, Chairman Bishop Melzar Labuntog, Vice Chairman Edwin Larida, Jr., Corporate Secretary Rev. Rannieh Mercado, Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Margie Dela Cruz, and other notable leaders such as Mr. Mark Jetro Cababan, Dr. Mario Miranda II, VP for Information, and Dr. Ariel Pineda. Additionally, he recognized Mr. Raul Cacho, the University Treasurer. "Ang dapat nating palakpakan ngayon, bukod sa ating mga graduates... pasalamatan rin natin ang ating mga teachers. Wala tayo rito ngayon kung hindi po dahil sa kanila... At lalo na ang ating mga magulang, ang ating pamilya, sa suporta nila po na ibinigay para mabuhay kayo, makapag-aral at makapagtapos ngayong araw na ito," Go expressed. As the ceremony coincided with National Heroes Day, he challenged the graduates to redefine heroism through everyday acts of kindness, declaring, "You do not have to die for your country to be one. Any act of kindness, in the goodness of your heart, that your fellow being will thank you for, is already an act of heroism." Go reminded the graduates that the true measure of success lies not in the accolades or positions one might attain, but in the positive impact made on the lives of others. "Remember this: we come to this world only once because God gave us only one life to live. If there is any chance to help others, we should not hesitate to do so because we will not be going back to this world again," he stated. Go's Malasakit Team provided gift packs and other tokens to graduates and faculty present. Earlier that day, Go had also extended assistance to fire victims in Cavite City to boost their recovery and rebuilding efforts. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon," underscored Go, known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.