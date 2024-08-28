Submit Release
Operation BackPack 2024 to help 1,650 kids

HAMILTON, Ontario, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Operation BackPack, which began 14 years ago as a modest effort to support a few Hamilton families, has grown into a major initiative that will help 1,650 kids returning to school this year.

The success of Operation BackPack 2024 will be on display Thursday morning at the United Steelworkers Centre, where volunteers will fill 1,650 back packs with school supplies for kids in need. Volunteers from the Hamilton Steelworkers Area Council, ArcelorMittal Hamilton East, Hamilton Tiger-Cats and many partnering companies and union locals will be on hand to prepare the backpacks.

WHAT: Operation BackPack 2024
   
WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, 9 a.m.
   
WHERE: United Steelworkers Centre
  1031 Barton Street East 
  Hamilton ON L8H 4H7
   
WHO: Steelworkers Locals 5328, 16506, 4153, 7135, 1005, 4752, 1976, 14162
  Steelworkers Humanity Fund
  Steelworkers Family and Community Education Fund
  ArcelorMittal Hamilton East
  Stelco
  Golden Horseshoe Credit Union
  CFL Players Association
  Hamilton Tiger Cats Alumni Association
  Many other community and individual donors
   

“In our first year we packed 92 backpacks which were delivered to a few local schools,” said Darren Green, president of the Hamilton Steelworkers Area Council.

“The response from teachers told us the need was much greater, so we have been working very hard to grow the program to where we are today. This year 500 backpacks will be distributed by St. Matthew’s House, 1,000 will be distributed directly to 19 elementary and five high schools throughout the city.”

For more information:

Darren Green, President, Hamilton Steelworkers Area Council, 289-260-9157, hamiltonsteel@live.com


