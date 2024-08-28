Operation BackPack 2024 to help 1,650 kids

HAMILTON, Ontario, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Operation BackPack, which began 14 years ago as a modest effort to support a few Hamilton families, has grown into a major initiative that will help 1,650 kids returning to school this year.



The success of Operation BackPack 2024 will be on display Thursday morning at the United Steelworkers Centre, where volunteers will fill 1,650 back packs with school supplies for kids in need. Volunteers from the Hamilton Steelworkers Area Council, ArcelorMittal Hamilton East, Hamilton Tiger-Cats and many partnering companies and union locals will be on hand to prepare the backpacks.

WHAT: Operation BackPack 2024 WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, 9 a.m. WHERE: United Steelworkers Centre

1031 Barton Street East Hamilton ON L8H 4H7 WHO: Steelworkers Locals 5328, 16506, 4153, 7135, 1005, 4752, 1976, 14162 Steelworkers Humanity Fund Steelworkers Family and Community Education Fund ArcelorMittal Hamilton East Stelco Golden Horseshoe Credit Union CFL Players Association Hamilton Tiger Cats Alumni Association Many other community and individual donors

“In our first year we packed 92 backpacks which were delivered to a few local schools,” said Darren Green, president of the Hamilton Steelworkers Area Council.



“The response from teachers told us the need was much greater, so we have been working very hard to grow the program to where we are today. This year 500 backpacks will be distributed by St. Matthew’s House, 1,000 will be distributed directly to 19 elementary and five high schools throughout the city.”

For more information:



Darren Green, President, Hamilton Steelworkers Area Council, 289-260-9157, hamiltonsteel@live.com



