Toll Brothers Apartment Living and The Davis Companies Announce the Grand Opening of Whitlow, a New Luxury Apartment Community in Lewisville, Texas

The 420-unit apartment community brings modern luxury living to Old Town Lewisville

LEWISVILLE, Texas, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, and joint venture partner The Davis Companies (Davis), announce the grand opening of Whitlow, a new four-story luxury apartment community in Lewisville, Texas. Financed with a construction loan from Citizens Bank, Whitlow commenced construction in 2021 and welcomed its first residents in February 2024. The community recently celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony with project partners, as well as current and future residents.







“We are excited to introduce Whitlow to the charming community of Lewisville,” said John McCullough, President of Toll Brothers Apartment Living. “Whitlow represents our continued dedication to developing upscale residences in highly desirable markets, such as Dallas-Fort Worth, while providing an elevated living experience that exceeds the expectations of modern renters.”

Offering a mix of 420 studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom floor plans, Whitlow’s apartment homes are designed with high-end finishes, including quartz countertops and a tile backsplash, Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, and upgraded hardware and plumbing features. Each residence is thoughtfully designed with oversized closets with built-in storage and shelving, tiled showers with glass enclosures, hardwood-style flooring in the living areas, and smart home technology, including keyless entry and smart thermostats. Select residences also feature soaking tubs, private balconies, and terraces. Private garages are also available.





Whitlow’s amenities are curated to both foster connection and support residents’ personal pursuits. The grand lobby and resident lounges offer a Starbucks Serenade Bar, entertainment kitchen and bar, and game lounge with billiards and shuffleboard. The community features a saltwater pool with a sundeck and private cabanas, an outdoor lounge with grilling stations, a sky lounge and resident bar, and an outdoor sky deck and sun lounge with fireplace. Residents can also enjoy the fitness center with strength, cardio, and flex studios; private coworking spaces and conference room; and pet park and spa.

“Whitlow sets a new standard for luxury living in Lewisville by combining modern design with the warmth of Texas hospitality,” said Tommy Rhodus, Managing Director of Toll Brothers Apartment Living in the Central region. “Our residents enjoy the small-town charm of Lewisville, proximity to Lewisville Lake, and easy access to Dallas and DFW International Airport.”

“The grand opening of Whitlow represents Davis’ commitment to investing in best-in-class multifamily assets throughout the Sunbelt region and nationwide, providing the high-quality, exceptionally located living options that residents look for,” said Mai Zhang, Senior Vice President of Asset Management at Davis. “We’re thrilled for this opportunity to expand our housing portfolio and build on our longstanding relationship with Toll Brothers to deliver this state-of-the-art project to the Greater Dallas region.”

Whitlow is ideally located in Old Town Lewisville. The community is surrounded by boutique shops, casual and fine dining, and Lewisville’s historic district. Its location also provides easy access to recreational areas, including LLELA Nature Preserve and Lewisville Lake, and offers convenient connections to Dallas via road and rail, making it an attractive location for those seeking a balanced lifestyle.

For more information about Whitlow, visit LiveWhitlow.com.

ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS APARTMENT LIVING

Toll Brothers Apartment Living is the apartment development division of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), an award-winning Fortune 500 Company, and the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. Toll Brothers Apartment Living brings the same quality, luxury, and service for which Toll Brothers is known to its exceptional rental and mixed-use communities in select markets, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC. Toll Brothers Apartment Living communities combine the energy of vibrant locations with unparalleled amenities, resident services, and the design and expertise of America’s Luxury Home Builder®. In 2024, Toll Brothers Apartment Living was named to the National Multifamily Housing Council’s Top 25 Largest Developers list, the fifth year it has been so recognized. The firm has completed over 10,000 units nationally, with more than 18,000 units in production.

For more information visit TollBrothersApartmentLiving.com.

ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, insurance, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

ABOUT DAVIS

Davis is a vertically integrated real estate investment, development and management firm that leverages five decades of experience, the strength of its leadership team and employees and a diversified portfolio to deliver maximum value for its investors and tenants. Headquartered in Boston and investing across the United States, Davis prides itself on taking a nimble, collaborative approach to delivering best-in-class results from complex opportunities. With $12.8 billion in gross asset value invested through real estate equity, debt and fixed-income securities, Davis today owns a real estate portfolio of approximately 15.2 million square feet of healthcare and life science, industrial, retail, office and hospitality properties and more than 5,800 residential units across the United States. For further information, visit TheDavisCompanies.com.

