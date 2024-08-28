Modified District Government Services for Labor Day

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, September 2, the District Government will observe the Labor Day holiday. While some services will be affected, many District employees will continue serving to maintain essential District operations.



WHAT’S OPEN ON MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 2



Access to Emergency Shelter

All low-barrier shelters for individuals experiencing homelessness operate year-round. The following low-barrier shelters are open 24 hours and will remain open all day on Monday, September 2nd.

New York Men’s Shelter

801 East Men's Shelter

Adams Place Shelter

Emery Shelter

Pat Handy Women’s Shelter

Harriet Tubman Women’s Shelter

Individuals and families seeking access to homeless services should call the DC Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 or the Mayor’s Citywide Call Center at 311 at any time of the day or night.



The Downtown Day Services Center (The Center), located at 1313 New York Ave NW, provides walk-in services to guests with no appointment required. Center hours of operation are 9 am - 5 pm, Monday through Friday. Entry will be permitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests will be provided with a wristband that must be worn while in the Center. Available walk-in services include showers, laundry, medical & mental health treatment, computer access, electronic/mobile device charging, housing case management, employment counseling, harm reduction services, legal counseling, and other vital services. Full-capacity lunch services will continue Monday through Friday 11 am - 1 pm.



Zoe’s Doors Youth Drop-In Center for residents experiencing homelessness, located at 900 Rhode Island Avenue NE, offers a safe place for youth 24 hours a day and will be open on Monday, September 2.



DC Department of Behavioral Health (DBH): Residents in emotional or mental distress or concerned about family members or friends can call 988 anytime to talk with a trained crisis counselor for free, confidential support. The following services also are open on Monday, September 2:



The DC Stabilization Center, located at 35 K Street NE, is a safe place for people experiencing a substance use disorder crisis to get the help they need. Open 24/7 to individuals 18 years and older. Walk in or bring a loved one. No cost. No insurance required.

The Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program known as CPEP provides 24/7 emergency psychiatric services for individuals 18 years of age and older. Walk in or bring a loved one. Located at 1905 E Street SE, Bldg. 14, or call (202) 673-9319. No cost. No insurance required.

The Community Response Team (CRT) supports adults at home or in the community whose behavior suggests mental health or substance use disorder challenges with on-the-spot assessments and referrals to treatment services 24/7. Call (202) 673-6495.

The Children and Adolescent Mobile Psychiatric Service (ChAMPS) provides emergency, on-site help to children/youth 18 years or younger facing a behavioral or mental health crisis and their families in the home or community. Call (202) 481-1440.



The following Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) outdoor pools will be open on Monday, September 2 from 10 am to 6 pm, marking the final day of the 2024 season. For more details on outdoor pools, visit dpr.dc.gov/outdoorpools.



Outdoor Pool Ward Banneker Pool 2500 Georgia Avenue NW 1 Francis Pool 2435 N Street NW 2 Hearst Pool 3701 37th Street NW 3 Upshur Pool 4300 Arkansas Avenue NW 4 Langdon Pool 2860 Mills Avenue NE 5 Rosedale Pool 1701 Gales Street NE 7 Ridge Road Pool 830 Ridge Road SE 7 Oxon Run Pool 501 Mississippi Avenue SE 8

Spray parks will be open 10 am to 6 pm; details at dpr.dc.gov/sprayparks. Outdoor parks, playgrounds, athletic courts, and fields will be open. All previously permitted events in these outdoor spaces will take place as scheduled.



Modified Service Adjustments



The DC Department of Public Works (DPW) will not collect household trash and recycling collection on Monday, September 2. Trash and recycling collections will “slide” for the remainder of the week into Saturday. For example, households that normally receive trash and recycling collections on Monday, September 2 will be serviced on Tuesday, September 3.



The Benning Road Transfer Station is closed for renovations until further notice.



The Fort Totten Transfer Station will be closed to the public on Monday, September 2. All services will resume on Tuesday, September 3 for bulk trash and recycling.



Construction



The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will suspend construction and work zones for non-emergency work in roadways, alleys, and sidewalks within the District’s right of way. This includes manhole access and construction-related deliveries. Approved construction activities may resume Tuesday, September 3 during permitted work hours.



Lane Restrictions

DDOT will suspend reversible lane operations city-wide on Monday, September 2, on the following:

Canal Road between Chain Bridge and Foxhall Road NW

Rock Creek Parkway (controlled by the National Park Service)

16th Street NW between Irving Street and Arkansas Avenue NW



The DC Department of Buildings (DOB) does not normally permit construction on District Government holidays, and violations could result in a Stop Work Order and fines. No construction will be allowed on Monday, September 2, for the holiday without a companion Afterhours Permit. Without a companion Afterhours Permit, work for which a construction permit is required is illegal and could result in a Stop Work Order and may be subject to a $4,000 fine. Illegal construction reports can be made using the Illegal Construction Inspection Request Form or afterhours by calling 311. DOB offers many online services, tools, and resources, enabling customers to conduct business 24 hours per day, seven days per week.



Parking Enforcement

All parking enforcement will be suspended on Monday, September 2, except for Streetcar ticketing and towing. Parking enforcement will resume on Tuesday, September 3.



All DC Circulator routes are operating on normal schedule. DC Streetcar will operate on a normal schedule.



WHAT’S CLOSED ON MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 2



DC Public Schools (DCPS) will be closed on Monday, September 2 and will resume on Tuesday, September 3.



DC Public Library (DCPL) neighborhood locations and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library will be closed on Monday, September 2. For more information on available Library programs, visit dclibrary.org or download the Library’s app.



Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) recreation centers, community centers, and indoor aquatic centers will be closed on Monday, September 2.



The Department of Human Services Economic Security Administration Service Centers will be closed on Monday, September 2.



The DC Health & Wellness Center (77 P Street NE) will be closed on Monday, September 2.



DC Health’s Vital Records Division will be closed on Monday, September 2.



DC Health’s Licensing and Renewal Division will be closed Monday, September 2, with the exception of the online license applications system which will be available at doh.force.com/dchealthrenewals/s/portal-page.



All Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) locations will be closed on Saturday, August 31 and Monday, September 2. Customers are encouraged to use online options by visiting dmv.dc.gov or downloading the agency’s free mobile app.



The Department of Employment Services Navigation Call Center and all-American Job Centers will be closed on Monday, September 2. Residents are encouraged to file unemployment insurance claims online at does.dc.gov.



The Sasha Bruce Youth Drop-In Center for District residents experiencing homelessness will be closed on Monday, September 2.



The Latin American Youth Center Youth Drop-In Center for District residents experiencing homelessness will be closed on Monday, September 2.



The Adams Place Day Center for District residents experiencing homelessness will be closed on Monday, September 2.



The 801 E Day Center for District residents experiencing homelessness will be closed on Monday, September 2.



