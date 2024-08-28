Carahsoft Partners with Cybersecurity Leader Entrust to Support Government Digital Transformation with Cutting-Edge Zero Trust Solutions

Public Sector Now Able to Access Comprehensive Identity and Security Solutions Portfolio

RESTON, Va., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership with Entrust, a global leader in trusted payments, identities and data security. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Entrust’s Public Sector distributor and aggregator for the U.S. market, making the company’s portfolio of identity and security solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and GSA Schedule, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) and OMNIA Partners contracts.



“Entrust views Carahsoft as a premiere cybersecurity solutions distributor to the Public Sector,” said James Lapalme, Vice President Identity Marketing at Entrust. “Carahsoft has a long history of providing dedicated service to Federal, State and Local Government agencies, as well as Education and Healthcare markets. We look forward to working with Carahsoft to leverage our collective expertise and innovation to provide Government agencies with streamlined access to cutting-edge products that have been carefully selected to help them achieve their goals.”

Entrust’s comprehensive and robust portfolio of cybersecurity solutions facilitate the digital transformation of Governments and enhance citizen experience and engagement with identity, physical and digital security technology. Through Entrust’s Identity-as-a-Service approach, organizations can harness the highest assurance identity and access controls with AI backed biometric capabilities quickly and affordably. In addition, its extensive work in both physical and digital security within the Public Sector acts as a catalyst for innovation with the high assurance security, identity protection, authentication, encryption and compliance standards required by Government customers.

“The volume and sophistication of cyber-attacks continue to increase rapidly, causing Public Sector organizations to reevaluate their security postures and approaches to data security,” said Brian O’Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. “Entrust’s identity-first approach to security empowers agencies to ensure resources are accessible to employees through MFA, passwordless login, SSO and secure access management for all users, regardless of where they are located. In partnership with Entrust and our resellers and solutions partners, Carahsoft continues to support Government digital transformation initiatives and their efforts to improve citizen experience and engagement.”

Entrust’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, TIPS Contract #220105 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (866) 436-8778 or Entrust@carahsoft.com; or explore the CMMC capability domains met by Entrust Digital Security.

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

