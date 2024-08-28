Sport, Arts and Culture on meeting with Boxing South Africa

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture and Boxing South Africa appeared before the Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture on 27 August 2024 to account on the entity’s Annual Performance Plan and other pertinent matters.

Several issues were raised in the committee, one being the litigation against the Minister on the issue of the appointment of the Board of Boxing South Africa. The National Professional Boxing Promoters’ Association lodged a case against the Minister on the grounds that no consultation was done before the board was appointed.

The Minister had initially indicated that he would oppose the matter in court. It was, however, noted that the case is costing the Department excessive amounts of money, and it is undesirable to proceed with spending monies on ongoing litigation. The Minister has been clear that funds allocated to the Department must be prudently used for the benefit of athletes and creatives.

After consulting with the current board of Boxing South Africa, the Minister has taken a decision not to continue to oppose the application brought by the NPBPA. Consequently, the Minister will dissolve the board of Boxing South Africa. This decision is taken in the interest of Boxing South Africa and the sport as a whole.

Interim measures in relation to governance will be put in place to ensure that Boxing SA continues to deliver on its mandate.

Minister Gayton McKenzie said: “I would like to express gratitude to the outgoing board for the sterling work that they have done during the few months they were in office. This decision is in no way a reflection on them or their efforts, but restarting the appointment process is now the most responsible thing we can do. I would like to thank them for their understanding of the decision and for putting the sport first.”

The Minister, however, reflected on the fact that the new board would have its work cut out, as his consultations had shown that the sport is at a very low ebb and will require enormous leadership, vision and hard work to restore to glory.

“It’s very troubling that boxers can get in the ring to risk their lives to earn as little as R4,000 for a fight. Boxing is one of the world’s biggest sports and we need to fix it in South Africa.”

