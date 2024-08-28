Global Veterinary Vaccines Market Size Expected to Skyrocket from USD 9,433.9 Million in 2024 to USD 15,632.4 Million by 2034, Driven by a Steady 5.2% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

North America continues to shape revenue generation in the global veterinary vaccines market due to an uptick in the usage of efficacious pet vaccines in tandem with tech-advanced vaccine delivery equipment, a rise in pet adoption rates, and rapid expansion of the animal vaccines market

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Future Market Insights (FMI) report, the global veterinary vaccines market is projected to experience substantial growth from 2024 to 2034, fueled by rising awareness regarding animal health and the increasing incidence of zoonotic diseases. The market, predicted to exceed USD 9,433.9 Million in 2024, is expected to reach USD 15,632.4 Million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period. This growth is underpinned by the surge in livestock and companion animal populations globally, alongside a growing emphasis on preventive healthcare.



Technological advancements in vaccine development, including the adoption of recombinant vaccines and DNA-based vaccines, are driving market growth. These innovations offer enhanced efficacy and safety profiles, leading to higher adoption rates among veterinarians and animal owners. Furthermore, the growing trend towards organic and antibiotic-free animal products is boosting the demand for vaccines as a preventive measure against infectious diseases.

The veterinary vaccines market is also benefitting from government initiatives aimed at controlling and eradicating animal diseases, particularly in developing regions. These programs, coupled with increased funding for research and development in veterinary medicine, are expected to create significant opportunities for market players.

However, the market faces challenges, including high costs associated with vaccine development and stringent regulatory requirements. Despite these obstacles, the market is expected to thrive due to the rising demand for safe and effective animal vaccines.

Drivers and Opportunities:

The increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases, such as avian influenza and rabies, is a significant driver of the Veterinary Vaccines Market. As these diseases can be transmitted from animals to humans, the demand for effective vaccines is escalating to ensure both animal and public health. Furthermore, the focus on comprehensive animal healthcare is intensifying, fueling the need for vaccines that safeguard livestock and pets alike. Additionally, the growing pet adoption rates, particularly in developed countries, are contributing to the rising demand for companion animal vaccines.

Technological advancements, such as the development of recombinant and DNA vaccines, present significant opportunities for market growth. These vaccines are not only more effective but also offer longer-lasting immunity, which is crucial in managing disease outbreaks among livestock and companion animals. Additionally, the growing awareness among pet owners regarding the importance of preventive care is expected to boost the demand for vaccines, particularly in emerging markets.

Veterinary vaccines are gaining popularity for their ability to protect animal health as well as public health as they effectively mimic naturally acquired immunity. Veterinary vaccine sales are especially high across developed nations due to increasing pet ownership. These vaccines play a crucial role in assuring longevity and good health in animals.

Short Term (2023 to 2026): Growing efforts to develop vaccines for zoonotic diseases which are prevalent in humans as well, are set to enhance the growth of the overall veterinary vaccines market.

Growing efforts to develop vaccines for zoonotic diseases which are prevalent in humans as well, are set to enhance the growth of the overall veterinary vaccines market. Medium Term (2026 to 2029): Spending on animals has increased substantially on account of rising pet adoption rates and growing awareness about maintaining the proper health of animals. Pet owners are spending large amounts on immunizing their pets. This will continue to push the demand for pet vaccines during the forecast period and will eventually expand the global veterinary vaccines market size.

Spending on animals has increased substantially on account of rising pet adoption rates and growing awareness about maintaining the proper health of animals. Pet owners are spending large amounts on immunizing their pets. This will continue to push the during the forecast period and will eventually expand the Long Term (2029 to 2034): The introduction of technologically advanced vaccinations, increasing livestock population, rising government investments and initiatives to tackle the burden of animal diseases, and expanding pet care market across developing regions are expected to create growth avenues within the global veterinary vaccines market during the forthcoming years.



Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The Veterinary Vaccines Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. The market is anticipated to reach a value of USD 15,632.4 Million by 2034, up from USD 9,433.9 Million in 2024.

by 2034, up from in 2024. Increasing incidences of zoonotic diseases and rising pet adoption rates are key market drivers.

China is forecast to remain the leader of Asia Pacific with a 7.9% CAGR through 2034.

through 2034. The United States is predicted to exhibit a 6.1% CAGR by 2034.

by 2034. Technological advancements in vaccine development, such as recombinant and DNA vaccines, are expected to significantly impact market growth.

Middle East Veterinary Vaccines Market is expected to reach a worth of US$ 973.8 million at CAGR of 4% during forecast period 2023 to 2033





“Self-assembled protein nanoparticles (SAPNs) represent a breakthrough in veterinary vaccine development, offering a cutting-edge approach to enhancing vaccine efficacy and safety through nanotechnology. This innovation promises to revolutionize vaccine discovery and delivery, driving more efficient and effective solutions in animal health.” - opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Which Factors are Shaping Veterinary Vaccines Market Growth?

• Growing Importance of Developing Protozoan Parasitic Vaccines

The prevalence of a variety of animal diseases worldwide not only affects animals' health but is also dangerous for humans. For this reason, various governments are adopting mass vaccination programs for animals to stop disease transmission from animals to humans. This is expected to create significant demand for vaccines for national stockpiles.

Increasing initiatives and investments by governments around the world to tackle animal disease burden and ensure food security is anticipated to push the demand for veterinary vaccines in the future.

Currently, the veterinary healthcare industry is experiencing immense demand for protozoan parasitic vaccines and the trend is likely to escalate during the forecast period. Leading players have shifted their preference towards the production of third-generation DNA veterinary vaccines for protection against protozoan parasites due to their effective nature.

Consequently, the booming animal vaccines market worldwide will continue to create a conducive environment for veterinary vaccine suppliers during the forecast period.

• Improving Access to Advanced and Effective Vaccines is Driving Market Growth

In addition, technological advancements and the subsequent launch of animal products are critical factors. Since animal immunizations were first introduced to the general public, they have undergone major R&D developments. In the field of animal and human health, vaccinations utilizing conventionally attenuated and inactivated pathogens have made significant and critical contributions.

Nevertheless, inactivated vaccines often can only partially mimic the drawbacks of traditional animal immunization, such as the complex immunogenicity of certain bacterial pathogens. Because of these factors, recombinant vaccines have been developed, which have many advantages, including not exposing the vaccine recipient to the pathogen during vaccination.

A further driving force behind the widespread adoption of animal inoculation products is the prevention of animal diseases that can be transmitted to humans and cause epidemics.





Key Companies & Market Share Insights:

The Veterinary Vaccines Market is highly competitive, with several key players dominating the industry. These companies are focusing on strategic collaborations, acquisitions, and product launches to strengthen their market position. Additionally, they are investing heavily in research and development to introduce innovative vaccines that address unmet needs in the veterinary field.

Recent Developments:

In 2023, Zoetis Inc. launched a new recombinant vaccine for avian influenza, which offers improved protection compared to traditional vaccines.

Merck & Co., Inc. expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of a veterinary vaccine startup, enhancing its capabilities in DNA vaccine development.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH announced the expansion of its vaccine production facility in Europe to meet the growing demand for livestock vaccines.

Elanco Animal Health launched a global awareness campaign to educate pet owners on the importance of regular vaccinations, driving higher adoption rates in the companion animal segment.

Key Companies in Veterinary Vaccines Industry:

Bioveta, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MSD Animal Health)

Zoetis Services LLC.

Elanco (Eli Lilly)

Ceva

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Kemin Industries, Inc.

HESTER BIOSCIENCES LIMITED

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Virbac

LETI Pharma

Ourofino

HIPRA

Jinyu Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Indian Immunologicals Ltd.

Vaxxinova

Biogénesis Bagó





Veterinary Vaccines Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Technology:

Attenuated Live Vaccines Technology

Inactivated Vaccines Technology

Subunit Vaccines Technology

Toxoid Vaccines Technology

DNA Vaccines Technology



By Animal:

Companion Animals Canine Avian Feline

Livestock Animals Ruminants Camels Sheep Goats Poultry Breeders Broilers Layers Equine Bovine Porcine

Aquaculture



By Disease Indication:

Foot & Mouth Disease (FMD)

Newcastle Disease

Porcine Reproductive & Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS)

Canine Parvovirus

Brucellosis

Avian Influenza

Others



By Distribution Channel:

Veterinary hospital pharmacies

Veterinary clinics

Retail pharmacies

Online pharmacies

By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Central Asia

Russia & Belarus

Balkan & Baltic Countries

Middle East & Africa

Según un informe de Future Market Insights (FMI), se prevé que el mercado mundial de vacunas veterinarias experimente un crecimiento sustancial entre 2024 y 2034, impulsado por la creciente concienciación sobre la salud animal y la creciente incidencia de enfermedades zoonóticas. Se prevé que el mercado, que superará los 9.433,9 millones de dólares en 2024, alcance los 15.632,4 millones de dólares en 2034, expandiéndose a una CAGR del 5,2% durante el período previsto. Este crecimiento está respaldado por el aumento de las poblaciones de ganado y animales de compañía a nivel mundial, junto con un énfasis creciente en la atención sanitaria preventiva.

Los avances tecnológicos en el desarrollo de vacunas, incluida la adopción de vacunas recombinantes y vacunas basadas en ADN, están impulsando el crecimiento del mercado. Estas innovaciones ofrecen perfiles de eficacia y seguridad mejorados, lo que lleva a mayores tasas de adopción entre veterinarios y propietarios de animales. Además, la creciente tendencia hacia productos animales orgánicos y sin antibióticos está impulsando la demanda de vacunas como medida preventiva contra enfermedades infecciosas. El mercado de vacunas veterinarias también se está beneficiando de las iniciativas gubernamentales destinadas a controlar y erradicar las enfermedades animales, en particular en las regiones en desarrollo. Se espera que estos programas, junto con una mayor financiación para la investigación y el desarrollo en medicina veterinaria, creen oportunidades significativas para los actores del mercado.

Sin embargo, el mercado enfrenta desafíos, incluidos los altos costos asociados con el desarrollo de vacunas y los estrictos requisitos regulatorios. A pesar de estos obstáculos, se espera que el mercado prospere debido a la creciente demanda de vacunas animales seguras y efectivas.

Impulsores y oportunidades:

La creciente prevalencia de enfermedades zoonóticas, como la influenza aviar y la rabia, es un impulsor importante del mercado de vacunas veterinarias. Como estas enfermedades pueden transmitirse de animales a humanos, la demanda de vacunas efectivas está aumentando para garantizar la salud pública y animal. Además, el enfoque en la atención integral de la salud animal se está intensificando, lo que alimenta la necesidad de vacunas que protejan tanto al ganado como a las mascotas. Además, las crecientes tasas de adopción de mascotas, en particular en los países desarrollados, están contribuyendo a la creciente demanda de vacunas para animales de compañía. Los avances tecnológicos, como el desarrollo de vacunas recombinantes y de ADN, presentan importantes oportunidades para el crecimiento del mercado. Estas vacunas no solo son más efectivas, sino que también ofrecen una inmunidad más duradera, lo que es crucial para controlar los brotes de enfermedades entre el ganado y los animales de compañía. Además, se espera que la creciente conciencia entre los dueños de mascotas sobre la importancia de los cuidados preventivos impulse la demanda de vacunas, particularmente en los mercados emergentes.

Las vacunas veterinarias están ganando popularidad por su capacidad para proteger la salud animal y la salud pública, ya que imitan eficazmente la inmunidad adquirida de forma natural. Las ventas de vacunas veterinarias son especialmente altas en los países desarrollados debido al aumento de la tenencia de mascotas. Estas vacunas desempeñan un papel crucial para garantizar la longevidad y la buena salud de los animales.

• Corto plazo (2023 a 2026): los crecientes esfuerzos para desarrollar vacunas para enfermedades zoonóticas que también prevalecen en los humanos mejorarán el crecimiento del mercado general de vacunas veterinarias.

• Mediano plazo (2026 a 2029): el gasto en animales ha aumentado sustancialmente debido al aumento de las tasas de adopción de mascotas y la creciente conciencia sobre el mantenimiento de la salud adecuada de los animales. Los dueños de mascotas están gastando grandes cantidades en inmunizar a sus mascotas. Esto seguirá impulsando la demanda de vacunas para mascotas durante el período de pronóstico y eventualmente expandirá el tamaño del mercado mundial de vacunas veterinarias.

• Largo plazo (2029 a 2034): Se espera que la introducción de vacunas tecnológicamente avanzadas, el aumento de la población de ganado, el aumento de las inversiones gubernamentales y las iniciativas para abordar la carga de las enfermedades animales y la expansión del mercado del cuidado de mascotas en las regiones en desarrollo creen vías de crecimiento dentro del mercado mundial de vacunas veterinarias durante los próximos años.

Conclusiones clave del estudio de mercado:

• Se proyecta que el mercado de vacunas veterinarias crecerá a una CAGR del 5,2% entre 2024 y 2034.

• Se anticipa que el mercado alcanzará un valor de USD 15.632,4 millones para 2034, frente a los USD 9.433,9 millones en 2024.

• La creciente incidencia de enfermedades zoonóticas y el aumento de las tasas de adopción de mascotas son impulsores clave del mercado.

• Se prevé que China siga siendo el líder de Asia Pacífico con una tasa de crecimiento anual compuesta (CAGR) del 7,9 % hasta 2034.

• Se prevé que Estados Unidos presente una CAGR del 6,1 % para 2034.

• Se espera que los avances tecnológicos en el desarrollo de vacunas, como las vacunas recombinantes y de ADN, tengan un impacto significativo en el crecimiento del mercado.

• Se espera que el mercado de vacunas veterinarias de Oriente Medio alcance un valor de 973,8 millones de dólares estadounidenses a una CAGR del 4 % durante el período de pronóstico de 2023 a 2033

“Las nanopartículas de proteínas autoensambladas (SAPN) representan un gran avance en el desarrollo de vacunas veterinarias, ofreciendo un enfoque de vanguardia para mejorar la eficacia y seguridad de las vacunas a través de la nanotecnología. Esta innovación promete revolucionar el descubrimiento y la distribución de vacunas, impulsando soluciones más eficientes y efectivas en la salud animal”, opina Sabyasachi Ghosh, vicepresidente asociado de Future Market Insights (FMI).

¿Qué factores están dando forma al crecimiento del mercado de vacunas veterinarias?

• Creciente importancia del desarrollo de vacunas contra parásitos protozoarios

La prevalencia de una variedad de enfermedades animales en todo el mundo no solo afecta la salud de los animales, sino que también es peligrosa para los humanos. Por esta razón, varios gobiernos están adoptando programas de vacunación masiva para animales para detener la transmisión de enfermedades de animales a humanos. Se espera que esto genere una demanda significativa de vacunas para las reservas nacionales.

Se prevé que el aumento de las iniciativas e inversiones de los gobiernos de todo el mundo para abordar la carga de enfermedades animales y garantizar la seguridad alimentaria impulse la demanda de vacunas veterinarias en el futuro. En la actualidad, la industria de la atención veterinaria está experimentando una inmensa demanda de vacunas contra parásitos protozoarios y es probable que la tendencia se intensifique durante el período de pronóstico. Los principales actores han cambiado su preferencia hacia la producción de vacunas veterinarias de ADN de tercera generación para la protección contra parásitos protozoarios debido a su naturaleza efectiva.

En consecuencia, el auge del mercado de vacunas animales en todo el mundo seguirá creando un entorno propicio para los proveedores de vacunas veterinarias durante el período de pronóstico.

• Mejorar el acceso a vacunas avanzadas y efectivas está impulsando el crecimiento del mercado

Además, los avances tecnológicos y el posterior lanzamiento de productos animales son factores críticos. Desde que las inmunizaciones animales se introdujeron por primera vez al público en general, han experimentado importantes avances en I+D. En el campo de la salud animal y humana, las vacunas que utilizan patógenos atenuados e inactivados de manera convencional han hecho contribuciones significativas y críticas.

Sin embargo, las vacunas inactivadas a menudo solo pueden imitar parcialmente los inconvenientes de la inmunización animal tradicional, como la inmunogenicidad compleja de ciertos patógenos bacterianos. Debido a estos factores, se han desarrollado vacunas recombinantes, que tienen muchas ventajas, incluida la de no exponer al receptor de la vacuna al patógeno durante la vacunación.

Otra fuerza impulsora detrás de la adopción generalizada de productos de inoculación animal es la prevención de enfermedades animales que pueden transmitirse a los humanos y causar epidemias.

Información sobre empresas clave y participación de mercado:

El mercado de vacunas veterinarias es altamente competitivo, con varios actores clave que dominan la industria. Estas empresas se están centrando en colaboraciones estratégicas, adquisiciones y lanzamientos de productos para fortalecer su posición en el mercado. Además, están invirtiendo fuertemente en investigación y desarrollo para introducir vacunas innovadoras que aborden necesidades no satisfechas en el campo veterinario.

Acontecimientos recientes:

• En 2023, Zoetis Inc. lanzó una nueva vacuna recombinante para la influenza aviar, que ofrece una protección mejorada en comparación con las vacunas tradicionales.

• Merck & Co., Inc. amplió su cartera con la adquisición de una empresa emergente de vacunas veterinarias, mejorando sus capacidades en el desarrollo de vacunas de ADN.

• Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH anunció la expansión de su planta de producción de vacunas en Europa para satisfacer la creciente demanda de vacunas para el ganado. • Elanco Animal Health lanzó una campaña de concientización global para educar a los dueños de mascotas sobre la importancia de las vacunas regulares, lo que impulsó mayores tasas de adopción en el segmento de animales de compañía.

Principales empresas en la industria de vacunas veterinarias:

• Bioveta, Inc.

• Merck & Co., Inc. (MSD Animal Health)

• Zoetis Services LLC.

• Elanco (Eli Lilly)

• Ceva

• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

• Kemin Industries, Inc.

• HESTER BIOSCIENCES LIMITED

• Phibro Animal Health Corporation

• Virbac

• LETI Pharma

• Ourofino

• HIPRA

• Jinyu Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

• Indian Immunologicals Ltd.

• Vaxxinova

• Biogénesis Bagó

Análisis de la segmentación del mercado de vacunas veterinarias:

Por tecnología:

• Tecnología de vacunas vivas atenuadas

• Tecnología de vacunas inactivadas

• Tecnología de vacunas de subunidades

• Tecnología de vacunas toxoides

• Tecnología de vacunas de ADN

Por animal:

• Animales de compañía

o Canino

o Aves

o Felino

• Animales de ganado

o Rumiantes

o Camellos

o Ovejas

o Cabras

o Aves de corral

Reproductores

Pollos de engorde

Ponedoras

o Equinos

o Bovinos

o Porcinos

• Acuicultura

Por indicación de enfermedad:

• Fiebre aftosa (FMD)

• Enfermedad de Newcastle

• Síndrome reproductivo y respiratorio porcino (PRRS)

• Parvovirus canino

• Brucelosis

• Influenza aviar

• Otros

Por canal de distribución:

• Farmacias de hospitales veterinarios

• Clínicas veterinarias

• Farmacias minoristas

• En línea Farmacias

Por región:

• América del Norte

• América Latina

• Asia Oriental

• Asia Meridional y el Pacífico

• Europa Occidental

• Europa Oriental

• Asia Central

• Rusia y Bielorrusia

• Países Balcánicos y Bálticos

• Oriente Medio y África

Authored by:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

