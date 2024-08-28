Salgenx Announces Saltwater Flow Battery with Over $1.2 Billion in Pre-Orders, Available to Licensed Builders

Salgenx’s Innovative Technology Offers a Safe, Cost-Effective, and Environmentally Friendly Alternative to Lithium-Ion Batteries With Large Volume of Pre Orders

MADISON, WISCONSIN, USA, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salgenx, a pioneering leader in advanced energy storage solutions, proudly announces its breakthrough saltwater flow battery technology, which has already garnered over $1.2 billion in pre-orders available to groups who want to license the battery tech. This revolutionary technology offers a safer, more sustainable alternative to traditional lithium-ion batteries, with a focus on non-flammability, cost efficiency, and a host of other industry-leading attributes.

Non-Flammability: A Critical Advantage Over Lithium-Ion Batteries

One of the most significant advantages of the Salgenx saltwater flow battery is its inherent non-flammability. Unlike lithium-ion batteries, which are prone to thermal runaway and fire risks, Salgenx’s saltwater-based electrolyte eliminates these dangers entirely. This makes the Salgenx battery an ideal solution for large-scale energy storage applications where safety is paramount.

$1.2 Billion in Pre-Orders: A Testament to Market Demand

Salgenx is also thrilled to announce that it has over $1.2 billion in pre-orders for the saltwater flow battery available to the first licensed builders. This overwhelming response underscores the market’s growing demand for safer, more sustainable energy storage solutions that can compete with, and surpass, the capabilities of traditional lithium-ion systems.

Groundbreaking Features of the Salgenx Saltwater Flow Battery

• Lower Cost: Salgenx’s saltwater flow battery is designed to be a cost-effective solution, with materials that are abundant and easily accessible. The use of widely available saltwater and readily accessible cathode materials may reduce the overall cost to half of that compared to lithium-based systems.

• Desalination Capability: In addition to energy storage, the Salgenx battery offers a unique desalination capability, converting saltwater into fresh water as part of its charging operating cycle. This dual functionality adds tremendous value, particularly in regions where freshwater resources are scarce.

• Self-Repairing and Self-Assembly Cathode Materials: The battery’s innovative design includes self-repairing and self-assembling cathode materials, which enhance durability and reduce maintenance costs. This feature ensures long-term reliability and minimizes the need for costly repairs or replacements.

• Easy-to-Access Battery Materials: Salgenx’s technology leverages materials that are not only non-toxic but also readily available, such as biochar and vermiculite, reducing supply chain risks and supporting a more sustainable manufacturing process. Unlike lithium, which is often sourced from brine or salar ponds in South America, the materials used in Salgenx batteries are abundant and can be sourced domestically.

The Future of Safe and Sustainable Energy Storage

The Salgenx saltwater flow battery represents a significant leap forward in the energy storage industry. With its non-flammability, cost efficiency, and innovative features, it is poised to become the go-to solution for grid-scale storage, renewable energy integration, and other applications where safety, sustainability, and performance are critical.



About Salgenx (a division of Infinity Turbine LLC)

Salgenx is at the forefront of developing innovative, sustainable energy storage solutions. Saltwater batteries provide a safe, non-toxic, and cost-effective alternative to traditional lithium-based energy storage systems. Committed to advancing green technology, Salgenx continues to explore and develop cutting-edge renewable materials and methods to meet the growing global demand for renewable energy storage.

Contact: Greg Giese | CEO | Infinity Turbine LLC | greg@infinityturbine.com | greg@salgenx.com

Saltwater Battery Website: https://salgenx.com

Infinity Turbine Website: https://www.infinityturbine.com



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.