Accelerating AI with Essential Chips at GlobalFoundries Technology Summit 2024

GF-made essential chips play a critical role in realizing “AI Everywhere”

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF) will kick off its annual Technology Summit series tomorrow, highlighting the critical role of GF-made essential chips in accelerating the impact and ubiquity of artificial intelligence.



The theme of “AI Everywhere” will connect the keynotes, panel discussions and deep-dive sessions of GF’s annual technology-focused event, which brings together leaders from across the semiconductor industry to share insights on the latest technology advancements and trends.

GF customers, partners and attendees will hear how GF technology platforms provide the flexibility and reliability that will drive advancements in smarter, more connected and more efficient devices to achieve “AI Everywhere.” Along with AI, discussions will explore the intersection of GF’s essential chip technology platforms with high-growth end-markets including smart mobile devices, automotive, IoT, datacenter and communications infrastructure, and aerospace, defense and critical infrastructure. GF will also share its product line roadmaps.

This year’s keynote address will be given by semiconductor industry luminary Lip-Bu Tan, founder and chairman of capital venture firm Walden International and founding managing partner of Celesta Capital and Walden Catalyst Ventures. His presentation “Fueling semiconductor innovation in the next decade” will discuss the impact of AI on the semiconductor industry. In addition, key GF customers and partners will engage in the panel discussion, “Understanding the impact of the AI-driven refresh cycle.”

GF’s North American Technology Summit 2024 will take place at the Santa Clara Convention Center. Click here to see the full agenda. Additional events will take place in Munich, Germany, in September and Shanghai, China, in October.

About GTS

GF Technology Summit (GTS) 2024 is our worldwide, annual series of technology-focused events. GTS brings together leaders from across the semiconductor industry to share their insights on the latest technology trends that enable us to design the essential chips the world relies on to live, work, and connect.

About GF

GlobalFoundries (GF) is one of the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturers. GF is redefining innovation and semiconductor manufacturing by developing and delivering feature-rich process technology solutions that provide leadership performance in pervasive high growth markets. GF offers a unique mix of design, development, and fabrication services. With a talented and diverse workforce and an at-scale manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF is a trusted technology source to its worldwide customers. For more information, visit www.gf.com.

