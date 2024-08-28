Activate from Perceptyx Named a 2024 Top HR Tech Product Winner by Human Resource Executive

Employee Listening and Action Platform Uses AI and Behavioral Nudge Technology to Drive Workforce Transformation

TEMECULA, Calif., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Resource Executive magazine has named Activate, from Perceptyx , a 2024 winner and Top HR Tech Product in the Employee Engagement category.



The annual competition showcases the industry’s most impactful and innovative solutions. Winners exemplify the characteristics that define a top HR product : a compelling user experience, impactful analytics, customization, effective integration capabilities, and a noteworthy level of innovation.





Activate is the highly anticipated integration of behavioral science pioneer Humu, acquired in 2023 , into the Perceptyx platform. The solution addresses the missing element in most employee listening programs: how to continuously act on feedback to realize change throughout an entire organization. Listening programs often fail to achieve the desired impact because HR leaders rely on overburdened managers to drive it. For their part, managers need help knowing where to focus, and perhaps more importantly, how to take action.



Activate solves this problem with two core elements:

AI-Assisted Action Planning: Activate synthesizes insights generated across listening events to identify the top areas of risk and opportunity for managers and proactively suggests an action plan to address them.



Activate synthesizes insights generated across listening events to identify the top areas of risk and opportunity for managers and proactively suggests an action plan to address them. Intelligent Nudging: By delivering personalized, behavioral science-backed recommendations, managers and employees alike acquire the skills to quickly take action and develop positive habits. Nudges are delivered directly within employees’ regular flow of work (via Microsoft Teams, Slack, and email), making them convenient and accessible as well as actionable.



Activate further empowers HR leaders to quantify the effectiveness of their listening and action initiatives with data that track behavioral change, skill development, and program engagement across the organization over time.

“Large enterprises continue to invest in listening to capture timely feedback. The challenge is not more data, but rather, how to quickly and easily convert the insights they have into action, influencing behavior change at every level of the organization,” said John Borland, CEO at Perceptyx. “Activate helps bridge the gap between knowing what to do and actually doing it. It gives leaders a powerful new way to help every employee cultivate the skills and habits that characterize a high-performing organization.”

“The innovative integration of AI and nudge theory perfectly complements our broader listening strategy, enabling us to transform employee feedback into meaningful, visible change at every level. A standout benefit is the ability to align intelligent nudges not only with our listening results, but also with our strategic goals and desired behaviors, guiding our teams to focus on actions that propel our business forward,” said Katie Murray, Global Director, Employee Experience at PageGroup.

To learn more about Activate, visit the Perceptyx website .

About Perceptyx

Perceptyx is the Employee Experience (EX) transformation company, providing enterprise-grade employee listening, analytics, and behavioral science that activates people and delivers business impact. More than 600 global enterprises, including one-third of the Fortune 100, use Perceptyx’s multi-channel employee listening, AI-powered recommendations, and personalized coaching to close the loop between insights and action. With an unrivaled technology platform and an in-house team of EX Experts, Perceptyx makes it easy for managers, HR executives, and business leaders to align their key business and talent priorities and drive positive organizational change.

Media Contact:

Chris Ulbrich

Firebrand Communications

perceptyx@firebrand.marketing

