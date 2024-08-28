BEN Welcomes Former Permanente CEO and Healthcare Leader, Richard S. Isaacs, to Board of Directors

Dr. Isaacs' extensive background in healthcare technology innovation, along with his previous leadership experience in nationwide hospital and outpatient care, will help direct BEN's healthcare industry strategy

JACKSON, Wyo., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brand Engagement Network Inc. (“BEN”) , (Nasdaq: BNAI), an emerging provider of safe and secure customer engagement AI, today announced the appointment of Richard S. Isaacs, MD, FACS, to its Board of Directors, effective August 26, 2024. Dr. Isaacs is a renowned surgeon and is currently also serving as Dean of the College of Medicine and Professor of Otolaryngology at California Northstate University. His extensive expertise in clinical operations and strategic healthcare leadership will be a significant asset to BEN as the company continues to push the boundaries of innovation in healthcare.



Dr. Isaacs brings a wealth of experience to BEN through his renowned clinical expertise in otolaryngology and head and neck oncologic surgery, as well as his distinguished leadership background. As the former CEO and executive director of The Permanente Medical Group (TPMG), former president and CEO of the Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group (MAPMG), and former Co-CEO of The Permanente Federation, Dr. Isaacs has overseen an enormous network, comprising 23,000 physicians and 80,000 nurses and staff, seeking to deliver high-quality health care to 12.6 million Kaiser Permanente members.

“In addition to technological advancements, true innovation in healthcare requires a deep understanding of the industry's complexities and the real-world challenges faced by both patients and providers,” said Paul Chang, CEO of BEN. “Dr. Isaacs' experience and leadership in healthcare technology innovation will be instrumental in our effort to transform patient care and empower medical professionals through our powerful GenAI.”

Named by Modern Healthcare as one of the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare , Dr. Isaacs is celebrated for his transformative leadership and innovative contributions to the healthcare industry. Dr. Isaacs possesses an intimate understanding of the intersection of technology innovation and healthcare. He led the development and implementation of Kaiser Permanente’s electronic health record system during his tenure as physician in chief at Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center, which led to the use of new smartphone applications to enhance patient experiences, personalize care, and drive high-quality care. His deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities within the healthcare system will be instrumental as BEN continues to develop solutions that address critical needs in the resource-constrained sectors and ever-evolving reality of healthcare.

“AI technology offers an incredible opportunity to vastly improve both healthcare professional operations and patient outcomes,” said Dr. Isaacs. “I have always pursued the realization of what is possible in healthcare with new technologies, and look forward to helping guide BEN’s development of new applications for the company’s safe, intelligent AI assistants in the industry.”

For more information about BEN please visit: http://www.beninc.ai .

About BEN

Brand Engagement Network (BEN), NASDAQ: BNAI, is an emerging provider of safe and secure generative AI for businesses and consumers, headquartered in Jackson, WY. BEN’s full-stack platform, encompassing front-end, middleware, and back-end, is scalable, customizable, and can be fully optimized for superior CX, productivity, and performance. The backbone of BENs success is its rich portfolio of conversational AI applications, featuring 16+ perception, understanding and response modules that facilitate human-like engagements with consumers. BEN seeks to deploy scalable and sustainable AI solutions to businesses and partner with those with complimentary capabilities and networks in industries experiencing significant workforce gaps. In line with the vision of an AI-enhanced world, BEN strives to bring AI assistants to everyone who can benefit from them.

Additional information about BEN can be found here: https://beninc.ai/

