ECD Auto Design’s Newest Beach Runner Rolls Off the Line, Ready for the Coast





KISSIMMEE, Fla., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Automotive Design, renowned for its bespoke custom luxury vehicles, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest masterpiece: The Beach Runner 3. The third vehicle in the Beach Runner series is meticulously crafted to combine the ruggedness of a classic Land Rover with the innovative customization of a coastal and beach focused vehicle.

View high-resolution images and video HERE.

Built for coastal and beach living and finished in a stunning Cornish Cream gloss paint, the Beach Runner 3 is sure to turn heads just as its first two predecessors. The vehicle features a cohesive body color scheme, including wheel spats, grille, light surrounds, hinges, Optimill air intakes, and a custom roll cage. The power retractable side steps, rear light guards and work light are painted in Zermatt Silver, adding a touch of elegance to its robust exterior.

The interior of the Beach Runner 3 showcases the epitome of luxury with Recaro Expert S seats, meticulously wrapped in Garrett Cadence Spice leather with Garett colored stitching. The interior configuration boasts a 2+2+4 seating layout, featuring inward-facing jump seats in the load area. The cargo area flooring showcasing beautiful French oak wood with a satin finish that elevates the appearance of this already incredibly tasteful interior.

The Beach Runner 3 is equipped with advanced in-car entertainment and electronics to enhance every journey. The vehicle features a touchscreen stereo with Bluetooth, CarPlay, Pioneer speakers, a JBL Bass Pro Go subwoofer, multiple USB outlets, and a backup camera.

The Beach Runner series is currently ECD’s only line that is built for inventory and to be readily available for sale. The Beach Runner 3 is complete, available for sale and is the latest testament to ECD Automotive Design's dedication to blending timeless design with modern performance and luxury. This vehicle is far from a mode of transportation but rather a statement of style, adventure, and uncompromising quality.

The Beach Runner 3 Vehicle Specifications and Images

High-resolution images and video are HERE.

Base Specifications:

Model : ECD Beach Runner

: ECD Beach Runner Engine : GM LT1

: GM LT1 Transmission : 10 Speed Automatic

: 10 Speed Automatic Axles : Heavy Duty

: Heavy Duty Brakes : Stock with Silver Calipers

: Stock with Silver Calipers Suspension : Land Rover

: Land Rover Exhaust : Borla Stainless - Sport Dual Plus, with Quiet Exhaust

: Borla Stainless - Sport Dual Plus, with Quiet Exhaust Fuel Tank : Standard

: Standard Chassis Coating: Galvanized



Exterior

Exterior Color: Cornish Cream

Cornish Cream Wheel Spats Color: Body Color

Body Color Grille Color: Body Color

Body Color Lights: LED

LED Light Surrounds Color: Body Color

Body Color Custom Checkers: Painted in Body Color

Painted in Body Color Inside Tub and Flooring: Raptor Lined in Body Color

Raptor Lined in Body Color Hinges: Optimill Body Color

Optimill Body Color Air Intakes: Optimill Body Color

Optimill Body Color Roll Cage: Custom Soft Top Multi-Point, Body Color

Custom Soft Top Multi-Point, Body Color Bumper : Classic - Galvanized with DRLs

: Classic - Galvanized with DRLs Side Steps: Power Retractable

Wheels, Tire and Accessories

Wheels : 16" Wolf Steel in Chawton White

: 16" Wolf Steel in Chawton White Tires : BF Goodrich All Terrain - Black Walls Out

: BF Goodrich All Terrain - Black Walls Out Hood : Classic Hood with Spare Tire Mount

: Classic Hood with Spare Tire Mount Work Lights: Round LED Work Light Rear

Interior

Seat Layout : 2+2+4

: 2+2+4 Front Seats : Recaro Expert S, Wrapped in High-End Garrett Leather with Horizontal Stitching on Mid-Inserts

: Recaro Expert S, Wrapped in High-End Garrett Leather with Horizontal Stitching on Mid-Inserts Middle Row Seats : Recaro Expert S, Wrapped in High-End Garrett Leather with Horizontal Stitching on Mid-Inserts

: Recaro Expert S, Wrapped in High-End Garrett Leather with Horizontal Stitching on Mid-Inserts Load Area Seats : 4 Inward Facing Jumps, Wrapped in High-End Garrett Leather with Horizontal Stitching on Mid-Inserts

: 4 Inward Facing Jumps, Wrapped in High-End Garrett Leather with Horizontal Stitching on Mid-Inserts Custom Stitch Pattern : Horizontal Bars

: Horizontal Bars Leather : Garrett, Cadence Spice

: Garrett, Cadence Spice Stitch Color : Sumac

: Sumac Center Console : Wrapped in High-End Garrett Leather. Wood Veneer on Middle Section. Two Rear Cupholders. USB - 2 in Front & 2 in Rear of Center Console

: Wrapped in High-End Garrett Leather. Wood Veneer on Middle Section. Two Rear Cupholders. USB - 2 in Front & 2 in Rear of Center Console Dash : ECD Custom - Wrapped in High-End Garrett Leather

: ECD Custom - Wrapped in High-End Garrett Leather Door Cards : Wrapped in High-End Garrett Leather

: Wrapped in High-End Garrett Leather Steering Wheel : Momo Heritage Wood - Grand Prix

: Momo Heritage Wood - Grand Prix Gauges : Vintage

: Vintage Custom Flooring : Raptor Lined Tub & Floors

: Raptor Lined Tub & Floors Pedals : Optimill Race - Silver Metal

: Optimill Race - Silver Metal Cargo Area Flooring : Wood - French Oak, Satin Finish

: Wood - French Oak, Satin Finish Custom Leather Covers: On Roll Cage Crossbars

I.C.E & Electronics:

Radio : Touchscreen Stereo, CarPlay

: Touchscreen Stereo, CarPlay Speakers : Pioneer

: Pioneer Subwoofer : JBL Bass Pro Go, mounted on mid-row floor

: JBL Bass Pro Go, mounted on mid-row floor USB : 2 in Front / 2 in Rear of Center Console

: 2 in Front / 2 in Rear of Center Console Additional Features: Back-up Camera, Bluetooth, Remote Locking and Alarm, Tire Pressure Monitor Sensor, Custom Air Compressor.



About ECD Auto Design

ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type, and the Ford Mustang. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “gear heads” whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD’s global headquarters, known as the “Rover Dome,” is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 90 talented craftsmen and technicians, who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/08af80df-3d7b-4905-843d-0ebe73e7f68d





Media Contact Mike Whittaker Public Relations & Content Manager michaelw@ecdautodesign.com 407-334-0943 Investor Contact: Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA MZ Group | Managing Director – MZ North America Direct: 561-489-5315 Mobile: 561-374-0177 brian.prenoveau@mzgroup.us

ECD Beach Runner 3 ECD's newest coastal masterpiece, the Beach Runner 3 hits the street and ready for sale

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.