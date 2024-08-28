IMUNON to Host R&D Day on September 18th

R&D Discussion in New York City to Review IL-12’s Potential to Treat Ovarian Cancer

Program Features Ovarian Cancer Thought Leaders, OVATION 2 Study Investigators, and Oncology Experts

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMUNON, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNN), a clinical-stage company in late-stage development with its DNA-mediated immunotherapy, invites investors to mark their calendars for its R&D Day event to be held at the Harvard Club in New York City on September 18th from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern time.

The R&D Day event follows Imunon’s announcement of top-line data from its randomized Phase II Ovation 2 Study. These data suggest an 11.1 month increase in median OS in the intent-to-treat population, indicating a remarkable 35% improvement in survival among patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

The program will feature ovarian cancer thought leaders, principal investigators from the Company’s Phase 2 OVATION 2 Study of IMNN-001, a review of the study’s topline results and how the data will inform the Phase 3 registration study, and a discussion about the potential role of IMNN-001 in the treatment of advanced ovarian cancer. In addition, management will discuss next steps with its powerful immunotherapy and the prospects for extending patient survival.

We strongly encourage in-person attendance to facilitate networking and direct engagement with our speakers and management team. However, for those unable to attend in person, a virtual participation option will also be available.

Program details including speakers will be upcoming, along with an opportunity to RSVP for participation.

About IMUNON

IMUNON is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing a portfolio of innovative treatments that harness the body’s natural mechanisms to generate safe, effective and durable responses across a broad array of human diseases, constituting a differentiating approach from conventional therapies. IMUNON is developing its non-viral DNA technology across its modalities. The first modality, TheraPlas®, is developed for the coding of cytokines and other therapeutic proteins in the treatment of solid tumors where an immunological approach is deemed promising. The second modality, PlaCCine®, is developed for the delivery of DNA-coded viral antigens that can elicit a strong immunological response.

The Company’s lead clinical program, IMNN-001, is a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of advanced ovarian cancer that has completed Phase 2 clinical studies. IMNN-001 works by instructing the body to produce safe and durable levels of powerful cancer-fighting molecules, such as interleukin-12 and interferon gamma, at the tumor site. Additionally, the Company has entered a first-in-human study of its COVID-19 booster vaccine (IMNN-101). IMUNON will continue to leverage these modalities and to advance the technological frontier of plasmid DNA to better serve patients with difficult-to-treat conditions. For more information, please visit www.imunon.com.

Contacts:

IMUNON LHA Investor Relations David Gaiero Kim Sutton Golodetz 978-376-6352 212-838-3777 dgaiero@imunon.com kgolodetz@lhai.com

Legal Disclaimer:

