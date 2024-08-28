GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. Announces September Investor Marketing Schedule

CERRITOS, Calif., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (“GEN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GENK), owner of GEN Korean BBQ, a fast-growing casual dining concept with an extensive menu and signature “grill at your table” experience, is scheduled to participate in the following investor marketing events in September 2024:



2024 Gateway Conference

When: Wednesday, September 4th

Location: Four Seasons Hotel – San Francisco, CA

Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, September 4th at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time

Format: Presentation, with one-on-one and group meetings

2024 Benchmark Consumer 1x1 Investor Conference

When: Thursday, September 12th

Location: New York Athletic Club – New York, New York

Format: One-on-one and group meetings only

ROTH Non-Deal Roadshow

When: Wednesday, September 25th

Location: Toronto, Canada

Format: One-on-one and group meetings only

ROTH Non-Deal Roadshow

When: Thursday, September 26th

Location: Montreal, Canada

Format: One-on-one and group meetings only

For additional information, to request an invitation, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your respective conference representative or contact the Company’s investor relations team at GENK@gateway-grp.com.

About GEN Restaurant Group, Inc.

​​GEN Korean BBQ is one of the largest Asian casual dining restaurant concepts in the United States. Founded in 2011 by two Korean immigrants in Los Angeles, the brand has now grown to 40 company-owned locations where guests serve as their own chefs, preparing meals on embedded grills in the center of each table. The extensive menu consists of traditional Korean and Korean-American food, including high-quality meats, poultry, seafood and mixed vegetables. With its unique culinary experience alongside its modern décor and lively atmosphere, GEN Korean BBQ delivers an engaging and interactive dining experience that appeals to a vast segment of the population. For more information, visit GenKoreanBBQ.com and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram .

Investor Relations Contact:

Cody Slach and Cody Cree

Gateway Group, Inc.

1-949-574-3860

GENK@gateway-grp.com



Media Relations Contact:

Zach Kadletz and Anna Rutter

Gateway Group, Inc.

1-949-574-3860

GENK@gateway-grp.com

