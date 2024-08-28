KraneShares Launches AI-Powered China A-Share ETF (KCAI)

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krane Funds Advisors (“KraneShares”), an asset management firm known for its global exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced the launch of the KraneShares China Alpha Index ETF (Ticker: KCAI) on the New York Stock Exchange.



KCAI tracks the Qi China Alpha Index, which seeks to outperform the CSI 300 Index by applying a systematic machine learning approach. KCAI’s index was developed by its sub-advisor Quant Insight (Qi) to generate excess returns in China A-Shares through an alpha optimization filtering process combined with proprietary AI technology. China A-Shares are Chinese stocks listed locally on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges.

“It has been challenging for active managers to produce consistent alpha in the China A-Share market in recent years,” said Brendan Ahern, KraneShares CIO. “We believe KCAI’s AI-driven approach has the potential to outperform the broad market consistently and its rules-based strategy could be used as a source of portable alpha for global investors.”

"China’s A-Share market is a prime candidate for this strategy. Our research shows it has inefficiencies and volatility. It is also dominated by retail investors. This creates significant market 'noise'—an opportunity our AI-powered machine learning algorithm is uniquely positioned to exploit,” said Mahmood Noorani, Quant Insight CEO.

For more information on the KraneShares China Alpha Index ETF (Ticker: KCAI), please visit https://kraneshares.com/kcai or consult your financial advisor.

About KraneShares

KraneShares is a specialist investment manager focused on China, Climate, and Uncorrelated Assets. KraneShares seeks to provide innovative, high-conviction, and first-to-market strategies based on the firm and its partners' deep investing knowledge. KraneShares identifies and delivers groundbreaking capital market opportunities and believes investors should have cost-effective and transparent tools for attaining exposure to various asset classes. The firm was founded in 2013 and serves institutions and financial professionals globally. The firm is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI).

About Qi

Quant Insight Ltd. (Qi) seeks to solve macro for the modern investor. Qi develops quantitative, macro-driven, data analytics for institutional investors. Qi’s solutions are now used within ~50 institutions globally managing AUM of $7Trn+. The company was formed by former macro and equity hedge fund managers working with leading academics in data science from Cambridge, Princeton, and Harvard. Quant Insight has created the first rigorous, repeatable, and effective macro solution that identifies macro exposures accurately, highlights trade opportunities, and allows investors to manage macro efficiently.

Carefully consider the Funds’ investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Funds’ full and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting: https://kraneshares.com/kcai. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Risk Disclosures:

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There can be no assurance that a Fund will achieve its stated objectives. Indices are unmanaged and do not include the effect of fees. One cannot invest directly in an index.

This information should not be relied upon as research, investment advice, or a recommendation regarding any products, strategies, or any security in particular. This material is strictly for illustrative, educational, or informational purposes and is subject to change. Certain content represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results; material is as of the dates noted and is subject to change without notice.

A-Shares are issued by companies in mainland China and traded on local exchanges. They are available to domestic and certain foreign investors, including QFIs and those participating in Stock Connect Programs like Shanghai-Hong Kong and Shenzhen-Hong Kong. Foreign investments in A-Shares face various regulations and restrictions, including limits on asset repatriation. A-Shares may experience frequent trading halts and illiquidity, which can lead to volatility in the Fund’s share price and increased trading halt risks. The Chinese economy is an emerging market, vulnerable to domestic and regional economic and political changes, often showing more volatility than developed markets. Companies face risks from potential government interventions, and the export-driven economy is sensitive to downturns in key trading partners, impacting the Fund. U.S.-China tensions raise concerns over tariffs and trade restrictions, which could harm China’s exports and the Fund. China's regulatory standards are less stringent than in the U.S., resulting in limited information about issuers. Tax laws are unclear and subject to change, potentially impacting the Fund and leading to unexpected liabilities for foreign investors. Fluctuations in currency of foreign countries may have an adverse effect to domestic currency values.

Machine learning is a part of artificial intelligence that creates algorithms to improve from data without explicit programming. The Underlying Index depends on a machine learning model using various inputs, including historical data. If the model fails, the Index and Fund may lose value. Biases or errors in the model or data can lead to poor selections and may not be quickly corrected, harming the Fund. Additionally, machine learning models may overfit historical data and struggle with unexpected market conditions, negatively impacting the Index and the Fund. In addition to the normal risks associated with investing, investments in mid-size companies typically exhibit higher volatility. The Fund is new and does not yet have a significant number of shares outstanding. If the Fund does not grow in size, it will be at greater risk than larger funds of wider bid-ask spreads for its shares, trading at a greater premium or discount to NAV, liquidation and/or a trading halt.

Narrowly focused investments typically exhibit higher volatility. The Fund’s assets are expected to be concentrated in a sector, industry, market, or group of concentrations to the extent that the Underlying Index has such concentrations. The securities or futures in that concentration could react similarly to market developments. Thus, the Fund is subject to loss due to adverse occurrences that affect that concentration. KCAI is non-diversified.

ETF shares are bought and sold on an exchange at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. However, shares may be redeemed at NAV directly by certain authorized broker-dealers (Authorized Participants) in very large creation/redemption units. The returns shown do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Beginning 12/23/2020, market price returns are based on the official closing price of an ETF share or, if the official closing price isn't available, the midpoint between the national best bid and national best offer ("NBBO") as of the time the ETF calculates the current NAV per share. Prior to that date, market price returns were based on the midpoint between the Bid and Ask price. NAVs are calculated using prices as of 4:00 PM Eastern Time.

The KraneShares ETFs and KFA Funds ETFs are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Company (SIDCO), 1 Freedom Valley Drive, Oaks, PA 19456, which is not affiliated with Krane Funds Advisors, LLC, the Investment Adviser for the Funds, or any sub-advisers for the Funds.

