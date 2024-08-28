PHILIPPINES, August 28 - Press Release

August 28, 2024 Bong Go's Malasakit Team extends immediate assistance to fire victims in Parañaque City Senator Christopher "Bong" Go mobilized his Malasakit team to provide aid to fire victims in Barangay BF Homes in Parañaque City on Friday, August 23, in coordination with Barangay Captain Jeremy Marquez and the Ipilville Home Owners Association. "Sa mga nasunugan, huwag ho kayong mag-alala. Ang gamit ay nabibili, ang pera ay kikitain, subalit 'yung perang kikitain ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever. Pangalagaan at ingatan po natin ang buhay at kalusugan ng bawat isa," said Go, also known as Mr. Malasakit, in his message. "Nandito kami para suportahan kayo. Ang importante ay sama-sama tayo, nagtutulungan bilang mga Pilipino," he added. Go emphasized the critical importance of enhanced fire prevention efforts. He is the principal author and co-sponsor of Republic Act No. 11589, also known as the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Modernization Act of 2021. The law mandates a ten-year modernization program for the BFP aimed at enhancing its capabilities. This program includes the recruitment of more firefighters, the acquisition of new fire equipment, and the development of specialized training, among other initiatives. Furthermore, Go highlighted Senate Bill No. 2451, known as the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which he co-sponsored and is one of the authors in the Senate. Based on the Mandatory Evacuation Center bill that Go filed earlier, the proposed legislation underscores the necessity of establishing mandatory evacuation centers in provinces and municipalities. A total of eight affected families received grocery packs, financial assistance, water containers, vitamins, masks, snacks, shirts, and sports equipment such as basketballs and volleyballs from Senator Go. Select recipients were also provided with shoes. Furthermore, Senator Go, who chairs the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, offered assistance to those victims who may require medical aid. He highlighted the presence of a Malasakit Center at the Ospital ng Parañaque, where patients can access medical assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Health, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office in a single location. As of now, there are 166 Malasakit Centers across the country that have served an estimated ten million Filipinos, according to the Department of Health. Senator Go is the principal author and sponsor of the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019. "Ako naman bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, magseserbisyo ako sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo. Magtulungan tayo upang ilapit ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa mga Pilipinong pinakanangangailangan, lalo na ang mahihirap nating mga kababayan," ended Go.

