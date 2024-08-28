Stock Yards Bancorp to Participate in the Raymond James 2024 U.S. Bank and Banking on Tech Conferences

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in Louisville, central, eastern and northern Kentucky, as well as the Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets, today announced that Philip S. Poindexter, President, and members of the senior management team will participate in the Raymond James 2024 U.S. Bank and Banking on Tech Conferences to be held September 4th through September 5th, and will participate in a series of one-on-one meetings with institutional investors.



Management’s discussion materials to be used at this conference will be posted to the investor section of the Company’s website, www.syb.com, on or before September 4, 2024.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $8.32 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company’s common shares trade on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol “SYBT.”

Contact: T. Clay Stinnett Executive Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer (502) 625-0890

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.