At-Home Fitness Equipment Market 2024 : USD $21.4 billion by 2035, Driven by Rising awareness of Health and Wellness

The at-home fitness equipment market size was valued at $8.6 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $21.4 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2024 to 2035.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing awareness of health and wellness is driving the growth of the at-home fitness equipment market. However, the growth of the at-home fitness equipment market is restricted by the high cost of equipment. On the other hand, market expansion and global reach present remunerative opportunities for the expansion of at-home fitness equipment during the forecast period.

According to the report, the global at-home fitness equipment market was valued at $8.6 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $21.4 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2024 to 2035.

The at-home fitness equipment in future will offer increasingly personalized experiences, catering to individual preferences, fitness levels, and goals. AI and machine learning algorithms will analyze user data to provide tailored workout recommendations, adjust resistance levels, and offer real-time feedback to optimize performance and results.

Region wise, the at-home fitness equipment market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America leads in terms of market share, however, Europe is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

On the basis of product type, the free weights segment is the fastest-growing segment with a 10.8% CAGR.

On the basis of distribution channel, the dealers segment was the largest in the market in 2023.

On the basis of end user, the households segment is the fastest-growing segment with a 9.4% CAGR.

On the basis of price point, the mid segment was the largest in the market in 2023.

Region-wise, North America was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2023.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market analysis from 2023 to 2035 to identify the prevailing at-home fitness equipment market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the at-home fitness equipment market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global at-home fitness equipment market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐄𝐍𝐓 𝐃𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐋𝐎𝐏𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 𝐈𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐀𝐓-𝐇𝐎𝐌𝐄 𝐅𝐈𝐓𝐍𝐄𝐒𝐒 𝐄𝐐𝐔𝐈𝐏𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐊𝐄𝐓

In April 2021, Peloton acquired Precor to establish a U.S. manufacturing footprint and enhance R&D capabilities as well as accelerate the growth of commercial verticals.

In March 2021, Peloton announced a partnership with Adidas to expand its selling capabilities in Australia.

In February 2021, Schwinn partnered with Good Co Bike Club to collaborate with local businesses and city advocacy programs throughout the U.S. to celebrate and accelerate Black culture in cycling.

In March 2021, Tonal partnered with Nordstrom to expand its products and services portfolio. Its equipment named Tonal launched in the Women's Active department in 40 Nordstrom locations across 20 states in the U.S.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -

Tonal Systems, Inc.

ICON Health & Fitness, Inc.

PENT

Technogym

Louis Vuitton

PELOTON

NOHrD

Nordic Track

ProForm

Precor, Inc.

Schwinn

JTX Fitness

Keiser Corporation

Corepump

York Barbell

