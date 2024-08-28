Texas U. S. Senatorial Candidate, Dr. Tracy Andrus moves up in the polls and may prove to be spoiler for Cruz or Allred

U. S. Senate Candidate, Tracy Andrus positioned to pull off the biggest upset in Texas Political History

TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rev. Dr. Tracy Andrus, democrat write-in candidate is gaining ground in the Texas U. S. Senate Race. While news media outlets have called this a two-man race between Ted Cruz and Colin Allred, political reporters are now seeing a new trend. Andrus who filed his candidacy last month in July, is a newcomer but has deep roots in Texas. Andrus is a professor of criminal justice at Wiley College, a Pastor and businessman. Andrus is a graduate of Prairie View A&M University where he became the first African American in the U. S. to earn a PhD in Juvenile Justice. Tracy Andrus rose to prominence in Texas by speaking to schools, universities, and prisons as a motivational speaker. Andrus spent three years in prison on a 57-year sentence for check kiting and felony theft. Released from prison in 1994, Dr. Andrus received a full executive pardon from Governor John Bell Edwards in Louisiana and has been recommended for a pardon by the Texas Pardon Board, however Governor Greg Abbott has not signed the pardon!Tracy Andrus has garnered support from students, democrats, independents, and republicans who admire Dr. Andrus' comeback story and his love for the state of Texas and America. While Cruz and Allred are both seasoned politicians, many Texans are ready to welcome Andrus as a new fresh voice for all Texans and when his platform is viewed, it becomes quite apparent that Tracy Andrus speaks his mind on the issues that affect his constituents most. Andrus recently said in a town hall meeting that "his constituents that he is planning on serving are not contacting him about the border or abortions" Andrus said his constituents are concerned about how they will pay their rent and utilities, put enough food on the table, buy gas, afford childcare, and get adequate medical help. Andrus said his constituents that send finances to his campaign are concerned about deportation, and changing a corrupt criminal justice system that rewards politics and ignores rehabilitation. Andrus does not conceal his feeling regarding Governor Greg Abbot who pardoned Daniel Perry, a convicted murderer who killed a Black Lives Matter protested in 2020. Abbott asked his pardon board to submit him a recommendation for a pardon and he would sign it and he did. Abbott pardoned Daniel Perry in 2023 after spending less than one year on a 25-year sentence. Andrus said that was a slap in the face for every ex-offender who has worked to rebuild their reputation and has become an upstanding tax paying citizen. Andrus led a protest march in Marshall Texas in front of the confederate soldier to bring attention to what he called a travesty of justice by Governor Abbott. Andrus said that “he will support legislation to expand pardoning powers to district judges once elected to the U. S. Senate.”Andrus recently said, "The border fiasco is a joke" and further stated that if Texas or America want to keep immigrants out, they can build an impenetrable fence. If America could stop Cuban cigars from crossing our borders during the cold war, we dam sure can keep immigrants out. Andrus said to a group of students in Marshall, Texas that America and Texas welcome immigrants into this country because they perform work that many Americans refuse to do. He said they welcome immigrants with buses and vans and assist them with housing and give them an individual tax identification number (ITIN) and then complain that they are in America! In reference to his views on abortion, Andrus said he is totally against killing babies! Abortions should be reserved for women who have been raped, molested, or experiencing a medical emergency. Andrus said if a woman lays down with a man and have sex and get pregnant on her own volition, they should have the baby. If a woman does not want to get pregnant, they need to use contraceptives. A woman should have the right to make choices when it comes to their bodies, but that right should not infringe on the baby's right to live if the sex was consensual. To learn more about Tracy Andrus and his platform please visit www.tracyandrusforsenate.com

