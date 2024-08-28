Chemomab Therapeutics to Present at September 2024 Investor Conferences

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB) (Chemomab), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Dr. Adi Mor will deliver corporate presentations at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference and at the HBM Biopharma Summit 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. Dr. Mor’s prerecorded H.C. Wainwright presentation will be webcast and is available starting on September 9, 2024 at 7:00 am ET. The link to access the webcast is included below and is also available at the Events section of the Chemomab website. Dr. Mor’s live presentation at the HBM Biopharma Summit is scheduled at 10:45 am CET on September 23, 2024. Company presentations at the HBM Summit will not be webcast.



Chemomab Presentation at 2024 H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date:

Time:

Venue:

Format:

Webcast Link:

September 9, 2024

Available starting at 7:00 am ET for 90 days

Virtual

Prerecorded webcast presentation

https://journey.ct.events/view/62306e1b-1dae-4bbf-b114-6eaff1f09ae8



Chemomab Presentation at HBM Biopharma Summit 2024

Date:

Time:

Venue:

Format:

Information:

September 23, 2024

10:45 am CET

Park Hyatt Zurich

Live in person presentation

https://hbmbiopharmasummit2024.events.hbmpartners.com/





About Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Chemomab is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique and pivotal role of the soluble protein CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes CCL24 activity. In clinical and preclinical studies, CM-101 has been shown to have a favorable safety profile and has been generally well-tolerated to date, with the potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibro-inflammatory diseases. Chemomab has reported positive results from four clinical trials of CM-101 in patients, including a Phase 2 trial in patients with primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), a Phase 2a liver fibrosis trial in patients with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), a Phase 1b study in patients with metabolic dysfunction–associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD) and an investigator-initiated study in patients with severe lung injury. Chemomab’s CM-101 program for the treatment of systemic sclerosis is Phase 2-ready with an open U.S. IND. For more information, visit www.chemomab.com .

Contacts:

Media and Investors:

Barbara Lindheim

Consulting Vice President, Investor & Public Relations,

Strategic Communications

Phone: +1 917-355-9234

barbara.lindheim@chemomab.com

IR@chemomab.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.