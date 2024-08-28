Submit Release
KSQ Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KSQ Therapeutics, Inc. (KSQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing cancer therapies using its proprietary CRISPRomics® discovery platform, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in September 2024:

  • Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference (New York, NY) on Wednesday, September 4, 2024 – Qasim Rizvi, Chief Executive Officer and Micah Benson, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, to take part in fireside chat scheduled at 7:45 a.m. ET.

  • BofA Healthcare Trailblazers Private Company Conference (Boston, MA) on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

About KSQ Therapeutics

KSQ Therapeutics is advancing a pipeline of tumor- and immune-focused drug candidates to treat cancer across multiple drug modalities, including targeted therapies, adoptive cell therapies, and immunotherapies. KSQ's proprietary CRISPRomics® discovery engine enables genome-scale, in vivo validated, unbiased drug discovery across broad therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit  www.ksqtx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Media Contact:

Cory Tromblee
cory@scientpr.com


