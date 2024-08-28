Renetta Cheston Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with “Mindset Matters,” Co-Authored with Jack Canfield

Best Selling Author - Renetta Cheston

MCDONOUGH, GA, USA, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly announces the remarkable achievement of “Mindset Matters”, co-authored by Renetta Cheston, the esteemed Jack Canfield, and other leading professionals from around the world. The book has reached an extraordinary milestone by attaining Amazon Best-Seller status since its launch on August 8, 2024.

“Mindset Matters" delves into the transformative power of a positive mindset through inspiring stories of individuals who have overcome obstacles and redefined their lives. The book has quickly climbed the Amazon Best-Sellers charts, hitting #27 in the Direct Marketing category. But that's not all! Mindset Matters has also made a strong impact on Barnes & Noble's best-seller lists, earning spots on both the New Release Best Sellers and Hardcover Book Best Sellers lists. Additionally, it has made it onto Amazon's New Release List in eight different categories.

At the core of this achievement is Renetta Cheston’s chapter, "Death Came Knocking, But God Never Let Me Answer." Renetta’s story is a powerful testament to resilience and divine protection.

Meet Renetta Cheston:

Renetta Cheston, acclaimed author of "In the Garden with the Father: Understanding True Intimacy," brings not only her literary talent but also her resilience and empowerment to this collaboration. A lifelong member of the Worldwide Women’s Association, Renetta's journey serves as a beacon of faith, courage, and relentless determination.

As a mother, grandmother, and multi-talented individual, Renetta's recent life experiences have spurred her to embark on a transformative journey. Despite facing adversity, she has embraced the opportunity for a fresh start with unwavering determination.

Formerly a thriving licensed massage therapist and holistic practitioner in Atlanta, Georgia, Renetta's life took an unexpected turn, prompting her to navigate a new path with resilience and faith as her guiding forces.

Renetta's advocacy for personal empowerment and transformation shines through her inspiring blogs, where she shares her own experiences of overcoming challenges and pursuing dreams with tenacity and conviction.

A tireless entrepreneur advocating for personal freedom, Renetta is dedicated to living authentically and supporting others on their journey to self-discovery. Her vision extends globally, with plans to establish nonprofits worldwide and provide vital support to women seeking to reclaim their paths in life.

To order your copy of Mindset Matters please visit HERE.

