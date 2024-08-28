Catamaran Market Size Projected to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2031, Fueled by Rising Popularity of Recreational Boating | AMR

Catamaran Market Share

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global catamaran market was estimated at $1.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $2.7 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

A catamaran is a type of boat or watercraft with two parallel hulls of equal size connected by a platform or deck. The design of a catamaran provides several advantages over traditional mono-hull boats, such as increased stability, speed, and efficiency. Catamarans are used for a wide range of applications, including recreational sailing and cruising, commercial transportation and cargo, and military and defense operations. The size of catamarans can vary from small recreational boats to large ocean-going vessels. Catamarans have become increasingly popular in recent years due to their unique design and capabilities.

The global catamaran market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by several key factors. One of the major factors driving market growth is the increasing popularity of recreational water sports and leisure activities, particularly in developed regions such as North America and Europe. The growing interest in yachting, sailing, and water sports has resulted in an increased demand for catamarans, which offer several advantages over traditional mono-hull boats. Another significant driver of market growth is the increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable boats. Catamarans are known for their fuel efficiency and low emissions, making them an attractive option for environmentally conscious consumers and businesses. In addition, the rising demand for luxury boats and yachts in emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific and the Middle East is expected to drive growth in the market. The increasing investment in marina and port infrastructure in these regions is also expected to boost demand for catamarans.

The global catamaran market is analyzed across Product Type, Size, Application, and Region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By product type, the sailing catamaran segment held the highest share in 2021, garnering nearly two-thirds of the global catamaran market revenue. The powered catamaran segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.8% throughout the forecast period.

By size, the below 15m size segment contributed to nearly half of the global catamaran market share in 2021. On the other hand, the 16m-30m segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.01% throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the above 30m segment is also discussed in the report.

By application, the leisure segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating around two-fifths of the global catamaran market revenue. The sports segment, however, would portray the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The transport and other segments are also analyzed through the study.

By region, Europe held the major share in 2021, garnering around three-fifths of the global catamaran market revenue. North America, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.98% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied through the report include Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

𝐋𝐞𝐨𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬, 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬, 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐮/𝐋𝐚𝐠𝐨𝐨𝐧, 𝐅𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐭, 𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐚 𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬, 𝐍𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐧, 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬, 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬, 𝐆𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢 𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐬. 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩, 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐣𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐩𝐟𝐮𝐥 𝐢𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐩 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By product type, the sailing catamaran segment leads the market during the forecast period.

By size, the below 15m catamarans is expected leads the market during the forecast period.

By application, the leisure segment is expected to grow at a lucrative growth rate during the forecast period (2022-2031).

North America is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

