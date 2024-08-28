Sundial Collective Weed Dispensary Redding Offers Exclusive Weekly Deals

redding weed dispensary sundial collective redding cannabis dispensary in redding

Weekly cannabis deals at Sundial Collective Redding enhance value for customers with exclusive discounts on top products.

REDDING, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sundial Collective Weed Dispensary in Redding is thrilled to announce their exclusive weekly deals, offering unparalleled value to their customers. These weekly promotions provide a wide range of discounts on premium cannabis products, enhancing the shopping experience for both new and returning patrons. With options for delivery, curbside pickup, in-store pickup, and in-store shopping, Sundial Collective ensures convenience and accessibility for all.Every week, Sundial Collective Weed Dispensary Redding introduces exciting deals across a variety of top cannabis brands, ensuring that customers can access high-quality products at competitive prices. During Happy Hour, from 4pm to 6pm every day, customers can enjoy a special B2G1 for $1 offer on select beverages and elixirs from brands like Olala, St. Ides, Not Your Father’s, Almora, Surplus, Kwik Ease, The Fizz, Heavy Hitters Elixirs, and Cannavis, Bodega.On Mondays, this weed dispensary in Redding features Surplus and Almora with a 30% discount, while Maven Monday offers customers a buy-one-get-one 50% off deal on 3.5g products. Additionally, Sundial merch is available at a 40% discount, providing fans with the opportunity to showcase their loyalty.Tuesdays are dedicated to offering Lolo products at 30% off, specifically on 14g smalls, 14g RTR, and 3.5g white bags. Papa’s Herb is available at a 20% discount, while 710 Labs concentrates feature a buy-two-get-one for $1 promotion.Wednesdays highlight Wyld products with a buy-two-get-a-promo-for-$1 deal, giving customers an excellent opportunity to explore this popular brand.Thursdays at Sundial Collective bring substantial savings on Revive products at 30% off and Halara with a buy-two-get-a-promo-for-$1 deal. Alien Labs and Connected 3.5g jars and disposables are available at 30% off, and Highatus products also feature a buy-two-get-a-promo-for-$1 offer.Fridays feature Fig Farms with a 30% discount, Fresh Strain at 20% off, and CBX products at 25% off, offering a diverse selection of high-quality cannabis products for discerning customers.On Saturdays, Cam and Upnorth products are available at a 30% discount, ensuring that weekend shoppers can find great deals on their favorite brands. Sundays feature a 30% discount on Stiiizy products, providing an excellent way to end the week with top-quality cannabis at reduced prices.Sundial Collective also proudly offers a variety of renowned cannabis brands such as Alien Labs, known for their top-tier strains and innovative products. Camino provides a range of edibles that cater to different tastes and preferences. CBX, or Cannabiotix, is celebrated for its meticulously cultivated cannabis flowers. Jeeter is famous for its flavorful and potent pre-rolls, while Pacific Stone offers high-quality yet affordable cannabis. Papa & Barkley specializes in wellness-oriented products, perfect for those seeking the therapeutic benefits of cannabis.The comprehensive range of deals and premium brands ensures that Sundial Collective Weed Dispensary stands out as a top destination for cannabis consumers in Redding. Each promotion is crafted to deliver exceptional value, whether through significant discounts or exclusive multi-purchase offers, and all deals are available while supplies last.One satisfied customer, Courtney, shared her experience: "Always a great experience, everyone is so friendly and helpful! David helped me find exactly what I came in for. Best dispensary in Redding!"About Sundial Collective: Sundial Collective is a leading cannabis dispensary in Redding, CA, dedicated to providing high-quality cannabis products and exceptional customer service. With a focus on convenience, the dispensary offers multiple shopping options, including delivery, curbside pickup, in-store pickup, and in-store shopping. Sundial Collective is committed to enhancing the cannabis shopping experience through its diverse product selection and weekly promotions. For more information, please visit Sundial Collective's website www.sundialcollective.com or contact their customer service team at (530) 255-8875.

