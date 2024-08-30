Pulmonology Devices Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Pulmonology Devices Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Pulmonology Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pulmonary devices market is experiencing significant growth, with an anticipated increase from $1.23 billion in 2023 to $1.36 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. This expansion is driven by several factors including the rising incidence of chronic respiratory diseases, a growing shift toward preventive healthcare, increased adoption of pulmonology devices, and the surge in endoscopic ultrasound procedures. The market is expected to continue its robust growth trajectory, reaching $2.05 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.8%.

Respiratory Disease Prevalence Drives Pulmonology Devices Market Growth

The rise in the prevalence of respiratory diseases is a major factor propelling the growth of the pulmonology devices market. Respiratory diseases impact the airways, lungs, and respiratory muscles, with increasing cases attributed to air pollution, smoking, and occupational hazards. Pulmonology devices are crucial for managing respiratory conditions by providing accurate diagnostics, continuous monitoring, and effective treatment. Notable tools include spirometers, inhalers, pulse oximeters, and ventilators, which collectively enhance patient outcomes and quality of life. For example, the Scottish Public Health Observatory reported a rise in COPD rates as the effects of COVID-19 diminished, highlighting the ongoing need for advanced pulmonology devices.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global pulmonology devices market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=16772&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies driving innovation in the pulmonology devices market include Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and ResMed, among others. These companies are developing advanced technologies such as bilevel positive airway pressure (BiPAP) devices to improve patient comfort and treatment efficacy. For instance, ResMed's launch of the AirCurve 11 bilevel sleep apnea devices in February 2024 exemplifies the industry's focus on enhancing patient experience with advanced BiPAP technology.

In a strategic move, Sandoz, a subsidiary of Novartis, acquired Coalesce Product Development Limited in March 2022. This acquisition aims to bolster Sandoz's respiratory portfolio, further advancing patient access to high-quality therapies.

Market Segmentation

• Product Type: Endobronchial Ultrasound (EBUS) Needles, Pulmonary Biopsy Devices, Airway Stents, Single-Use Bronchoscopes, Other Product Types

• Indication: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Lung Cancer, Tracheal And Bronchial Stenosis, Foreign Body Extraction, Other Indications

• End-User: Pulmonology Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the pulmonology devices market in 2023 and is expected to maintain its leading position due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption rates of pulmonology devices. The detailed report provides comprehensive insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global pulmonology devices market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pulmonology-devices-global-market-report

Pulmonology Devices Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Pulmonology Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on pulmonology devices market size, pulmonology devices market drivers and trends, pulmonology devices market major players, pulmonology devices competitors' revenues, pulmonology devices market positioning, and pulmonology devices market growth across geographies. The pulmonology devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dental-surgical-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Cataract Surgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cataract-surgery-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Dental Diagnostic Imaging Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dental-diagnostic-imaging-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Healthcare Industry Overview with Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.